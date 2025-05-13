Paragonix Technologies LIVERguard® Used in Cross-Country Donor Liver Transplant Case

Groundbreaking liver preservation device enables donor liver to safely journey over 2,000 miles from coast to coast

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragonix Technologies, Inc., a leader in organ preservation technology, announces an exciting achievement for its Paragonix LIVERguard® System as the device safely preserved a donor liver during a recovery which covered the cross-country distance from the West Coast to North Carolina. This incredible journey resulted in a successful transplant at Duke University Hospital, one of the largest organ transplant centers in the world. The case marks one of the longest liver procurements on record utilizing advanced hypothermic preservation and highlights the potential of this technology to procure more donor livers at greater distances, potentially enabling more life-saving transplants.

Duke University Hospital received a donor match on the West Coast for a patient on its waitlist. Historically, due to the organ’s distance from the hospital, the team would have to seriously consider the impact of out of body time (cold ischemic time) of the organ for the recipient. As an early adopter of advanced hypothermic liver preservation technology, the transplant team felt confident that the technology would successfully preserve the organ in an optimal condition. This long-distance transplant case demonstrates the impact of advanced preservation technology on increasing access to donor organs, with this donor liver traveling over 2,000 nautical miles.

“Traditionally, geographical distance has played a crucial role in assessing donor organ suitability. The advent of innovative technologies such as advanced liver preservation now enables transplant centers to broaden their access to donor organs, facilitating better matches between recipients and available organs,” stated Dr. Andrew Barbas, Associate Professor of Surgery at Duke University Hospital.

More than 106,000 patients are currently on the national transplant waitlist in the U.S. making expanding donor pools and optimizing available resources critical. Controlled hypothermic preservation has shown significant benefits for liver transplants. The LIVERguard system’s compact and easy-to-transport design combines stable cooling technology driven by real-time data monitoring, ensuring donor livers arrive in optimal condition and improving the process from donation to recipient.

“We are committed to honoring both the donor and recipient throughout the organ transplantation process," said Dr. Lisa Anderson, President of Paragonix Technologies. "By leveraging advanced technologies like LIVERguard, surgeons can now offer organs to patients that were previously inaccessible due to distance or prolonged ischemic time. This capability ensures the donor's gift is respected, allowing for optimal matches with recipients who are most in need.”

For more information about Paragonix, visit www.paragonix.com.

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies is a leading developer, manufacturer, and service provider in the organ transplant industry, establishing a novel approach to organ preservation.

A Getinge company, Paragonix Technologies provides Advanced Organ Preservation (“AOP”) devices that safeguard donor organs during the journey between donor and recipient patients. Their FDA-cleared and CE-marked devices incorporate clinically proven and medically trusted cold preservation techniques that allow unprecedented physical and thermal protection to the organ during transit. All Paragonix AOP devices are natively integrated with a novel digital app, delivering real-time organ tracking data and monitoring logistics for transplant teams seeking a secure and centralized solution. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com.

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions aiming to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile processing and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

Connect with us on LinkedIn: Paragonix Technologies

Follow us on X (formerly twitter): @ParagonixSherpa

Find us on YouTube: Paragonix SherpaPak

Media:

Adam Lafreniere

Vice President, Marketing

marketing@paragonixtechnologies.com