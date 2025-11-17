Paragon Genomics Introduces New CleanPlex® NGS Panel for Pharmacogenomics Profiling at AMP 2025

--Simple, Accurate, Affordable Solution for Pharmacogenomics Profiling to Identify Genetic Biomarkers Associated with Drug Response--

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragon Genomics, Inc., a global leader in target enrichment solutions for next-generation sequencing (NGS), today announced the launch of its new CleanPlex® Pharmacogenomics (PGx) NGS Panel at AMP 2025, the annual meeting of the Association for Molecular Pathology.

Developed in collaboration with pharmacogenomics expert Dr. Ruben Bonilla-Guerrero of Genetica Consulting Services, the new PGx assay is based on high-level clinical evidence and powered by Paragon Genomics’ CleanPlex® technology. Leveraging ultra-high amplicon multiplexing capacity and exceptionally low PCR background noise, the assay delivers a comprehensive, efficient, and cost-effective PGx solution for research applications.

The NGS-based PGx assay targets 28 key pharmacogenes and features a simple, streamlined workflow designed to minimize handling errors. It can be performed on all major sequencing platforms using a variety of sample types, including blood, extracted DNA, buccal swabs, or saliva.

Paragon Genomics also offers a CleanPlex® Custom NGS Panel, enabling researchers to develop high-performance, targeted assays for oncology, inherited disease, infectious disease, and agrigenomics applications.

Dr. Bonilla-Guerrero noted, “The new Paragon Genomics CleanPlex® PGx assay is a monumental step forward in all key elements of PGx testing. From unmatched gene selection and gene coverage that fulfil regulatory requirements and professional guidelines recommendations, to cost effectiveness, reliability, and easy-to-use workflow process and robust design, the Paragon Genomics CleanPlex® PGx assay provides unmatched actionable PGx results and also maximizes coverage eligibility for payors with dedicated PGx policies. Genetica Consulting Services is proud to collaborate with Paragon Genomics in the development of the assay and in support of its clients’ bioinformatics and PGx reporting, including complementary professional support for providers, patients, and organizational leadership.”

Individuals’ response to drug therapy can be significantly affected by the presence or absence of certain genes or gene variants. Pharmacogenomics aims to ensure that patients receive drugs that are likely to be safe and effective for them in light of these genetic influences, analyzing relevant components of the individual’s genetic makeup to predict their drug response and guide drug and dose selection. The goal is to provide safer, more impactful, and cost-effective treatment. Traditionally, pharmacogenomics was implemented reactively, but the greater availability and efficiency of genomic technology is enabling proactive, broad identification of these PGx-related genetic factors, allowing clinicians and healthcare providers to routinely tailor drug therapy for optimal effect.

“Introduction of our new PGx sequencing panel is a major milestone for Paragon Genomics, exemplifying our mission to make the benefits of precision genomics broadly available to improve human health and well-being,” said Tao Chen, CEO of Paragon Genomics. “The unique advantages of our NGS target enrichment technologies are essential to making PGx profiling widely feasible and accessible. We look forward to working with researchers, laboratories, healthcare providers and clinicians to achieve wide adoption of this important technology.”

Amplicon-based NGS offers one of the most efficient and scalable approaches for pharmacogenomic profiling. By targeting genes involved in drug metabolism, efficacy, and toxicity, researchers can identify variants that affect individual drug response, ultimately improving therapeutic outcomes. CleanPlex® PGx Panel and CleanPlex® Custom NGS Panel deliver a fast, flexible and cost-effective solution for pharmacogenomics research with key advantages including:

Ultra-low PCR background, enhancing variant calling accuracy and reducing sequencing costs





Rapid workflow completed in just three hours, with only 75 minutes of hands-on time





Platform-agnostic design, compatible with major sequencing systems by applying different adapters





Automation-friendly protocol, easily integrated into automated workflows for high-throughput applications.





The CleanPlex® panel is designed for flexibility, allowing assay customization based on population genetics and drug targets of interest. With a focus on precision, simplicity, and scalability, these tools are helping move pharmacogenomics from concept into routine clinical and research practice.

About Paragon Genomics

Paragon Genomics is a global leader in amplicon-based target enrichment and NGS library preparation technologies that accelerate the development of next-generation sequencing assays. The company’s flagship CleanPlex® technology delivers ultra-sensitive, ultra-multiplexed target enrichment with exceptional uniformity, low background noise, and compatibility across major sequencing platforms. CleanPlex enables high-performance sequencing from even challenging sample types and supports applications across oncology, infectious disease, hereditary genetics, pharmacogenomics, agrigenomics, and more. Paragon Genomics partners worldwide with researchers and laboratories to deliver high-quality, customizable NGS solutions. The company is privately held and headquartered in Fremont, California.

