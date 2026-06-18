Paradigm Clinical Research Opens Psychedelic Research Suite in Redding, California

REDDING, CA – June 18, 2026 — Paradigm Clinical Research, a clinical research site organization, today announced the opening of a purpose-built psychedelic research suite at its expanded Redding, California clinical research site. The specialized site strengthens the company's capabilities in psychiatric clinical trials and studies evaluating investigational psychedelic-assisted therapies.

"Psychedelic clinical trials require more than a standard exam room," said Kurt Mussina, CEO of Paradigm Clinical Research. "They require purpose-built environments, specialized training, careful monitoring, and deep respect for the participant experience. This new research suite brings those elements together in Redding and expands our ability to support sponsors developing new approaches for some of the most complex psychiatric conditions."

Paradigm's psychiatric and psychedelic research supports studies across a range of indications, including major depressive disorder, treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance use disorders, and anorexia nervosa. These programs are guided by board-certified psychiatric leadership and dedicated clinical teams trained to support participants medically, emotionally, and throughout the full course of study participation.

Paradigm’s Redding site location is meaningful from a study participant access perspective. Shasta County has a substantial veteran population: more than 12,000 veterans live in Shasta County, and the U.S. Census estimates that veterans make up 7.5% of the county's civilian adult population, compared with about 4% statewide in California(3). These factors are especially relevant for psychiatric research focused on treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and substance use disorders — areas of unmet need across both veteran and non-veteran populations, and areas where investigational psychedelic-assisted therapies are being studied.

Recent regional assessments reinforce the need: a 2026 market report from the California Health Care Foundation and a 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment for Mercy Medical Center Redding both identified behavioral health access and substance use treatment as important regional priorities. Together, the region's rural geography, veteran presence, and behavioral health access challenges underscore the importance of bringing specialized psychiatric research capabilities closer to home(1)(2).

"Expanding advanced psychiatric research capabilities in Redding is part of our broader commitment to increasing access to clinical trials outside major metropolitan areas," Mussina said. "Participants should not have to travel hours away from home to consider research opportunities, especially in areas of high unmet medical need."

About Paradigm Clinical Research

Paradigm Clinical Research is a clinical research site organization supporting phase I–IV programs across metabolic disease, dermatology, pulmonology, neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and vaccines and infectious disease. Paradigm operates wholly owned clinical trial sites with centralized governance and infrastructure designed to minimize operational variability across sites, a common challenge in multi-site clinical trials.

In collaboration with more than 40 board-certified principal investigators, the company delivers expertly conducted clinical studies and access to diverse and specialty patient populations for sponsors and CRO partners. Additional information is available at www.paradigm-research.com.