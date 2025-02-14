Pancreatic Cancer Market Size to Reach USD 9,033.0 Million by 2035, Impelled by Advancements in Gene Therapy and Personalized Medicine

Pancreatic Cancer Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major pancreatic cancer market reached a value of USD 2,386.9 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 9,033.0 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.88% during 2025-2035. The market is driven by recent technological advancements in genetic biomarker discovery, such as next-generation sequencing, gene expression profiling (microarray), polymerase chain reaction, and proteomics. Additionally, the development of targeted therapies and innovative treatments is further propelling the market growth.

Advances in Early Detection and Diagnostic Technologies: Driving the Pancreatic Cancer Market

Improvements in early detection and diagnostic technologies are greatly influencing the pancreatic cancer market, enhancing patient outcomes and fueling market expansion. Furthermore, advanced imaging techniques like endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and positron emission tomography (PET) have enhanced the capability to identify pancreatic tumors at an earlier phase. The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) in radiology has improved diagnostic precision by processing imaging data more effectively and detecting subtle irregularities that might be missed in conventional scans. Diagnostics guided by biomarkers are another significant development aiding market growth. Researchers have discovered encouraging blood-based biomarkers, including CA19-9, KRAS mutations, and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), that may assist in early detection and disease monitoring. Liquid biopsy, a non-invasive method, is becoming a groundbreaking approach for identifying pancreatic cancer at a molecular level, providing a more convenient option than conventional biopsies. Moreover, diagnostic algorithms driven by AI and machine learning models are enhancing risk evaluation and patient categorization, facilitating more tailored treatment strategies. These innovations not only assist in early detection but also promote the creation of tailored therapies, broadening the treatment options for pancreatic cancer. As studies progress in enhancing these technologies, their usage is anticipated to rise, stimulating market expansion and providing renewed optimism in the battle against one of the most lethal cancers.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The creation of new therapies and drug treatments is essential for the growth of the pancreatic cancer market. A significant advancement in the treatment of pancreatic cancer is the rise of targeted therapies. Medications targeting genetic mutations, including KRAS inhibitors, PARP inhibitors for tumors with BRCA mutations, and fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitors, are demonstrating promise in improving treatment effectiveness. These precision medicine methods facilitate more individualized treatment plans, enhancing survival rates and minimizing side effects in comparison to traditional chemotherapy. Immunotherapy represents another innovative field fueling market expansion. Although pancreatic tumors have historically shown resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors, recent studies are investigating the use of immunotherapy in conjunction with chemotherapy and radiation to improve immune system responses. New immunotherapies, including cancer vaccines, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, and immune checkpoint inhibitors, are currently undergoing assessment in clinical trials, broadening possible treatment choices. Moreover, developments in drug delivery systems, such as nanotechnology-based formulations, are enhancing the bioavailability and efficacy of chemotherapeutic agents. The incorporation of AI in drug discovery is likewise speeding up the detection of novel therapeutic targets. As investment in R&D grows and regulatory backing for innovative therapies increases, the pancreatic cancer market is anticipated to continue its expansion. As new pharmacological therapies develop, they are expected to enhance survival rates for patients and revolutionize the standard treatment for pancreatic cancer patients globally.

Marketed Therapies in Pancreatic Cancer Market

Tarceva (Erlotinib) - Astellas Pharma/Roche

Tarceva (Erlotinib), a blocker of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase, is employed in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. The medication works by blocking the EGFR tyrosine kinase, which successfully disrupts the signaling pathway that encourages the growth and spread of cancer cells in pancreatic cancer. It accomplishes this by binding to the ATP site of EGFR and preventing the phosphorylation of tyrosine residues necessary for subsequent signaling pathways.

Gemzar (Gemcitabine): Eli Lilly and Company/Genentech

Gemcitabine is a nucleoside metabolism blocker utilized alone for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Gemcitabine is a selective and potent analog of deoxycytidine. Once absorbed by cancerous cells, gemcitabine undergoes phosphorylation by deoxycytidine kinase to produce gemcitabine monophosphate, which is then converted into the active forms gemcitabine diphosphate (dFdCDP) and gemcitabine triphosphate (dFdCTP). These active metabolites are nucleosides that facilitate antitumor effects. dFdCTP competes with dCTP to be incorporated into DNA, restricting chain elongation. The non-terminal position of dFdCTP within the DNA strand prevents its recognition and repair by the proofreading 3′5′-exonuclease, a phenomenon referred to as masked DNA chain termination. The inclusion of dFdCTP into the DNA strand ultimately leads to chain termination, fragmentation of DNA, and apoptotic death of cancerous cells.

Onivyde (Irinotecan sucrosofate): Ipsen

Onivyde (irinotecan sucrosofate) is a prescribed drug for adults with pancreatic cancer that has advanced to other areas of the body. The treatment functions by administering the active drug irinotecan, encapsulated in a liposome, directly to the tumor location, where it blocks the topoisomerase I enzyme, leading to DNA damage and ultimately, the death of cancer cells. The liposomal formulation enhances the drug’s circulation duration and ability to penetrate tumors, particularly within the dense stroma of pancreatic cancer, facilitating targeted delivery and potentially minimizing systemic side effects.

Emerging Therapies in Pancreatic Cancer Market

ABTL0812: Ability Pharmaceuticals

ABTL0812 is an alpha-hydroxylated polyunsaturated fatty acid exhibiting anti-cancer properties, and it is currently being assessed in clinical trials for patients suffering from pancreatic cancer. ABTL0812 induces cytotoxic autophagy through two mechanisms: elevating endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress and inhibiting the Akt/mTOR pathway by enhancing the expression of the TRIB3 pseudokinase, leading to the demise of cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Fundamentally, it triggers cancer cells to self-digest until they perish by initiating a biological stress reaction.

IOA-289: iOnctura

IOA-289, referred to as Cambritaxestat, is an innovative autotaxin (ATX) inhibitor exhibiting antifibrotic, immune-boosting, and anti-cancer characteristics. The drug works by inhibiting the enzyme ATX, responsible for producing lysophosphatidic acid (LPA), a substance that supports cancer cell proliferation, movement, and endurance in pancreatic cancer. By blocking ATX, IOA-289 disrupts the tumor microenvironment, hindering cancer cell proliferation and possibly enhancing immune cell access to the tumor area, thereby reducing pancreatic cancer advancement.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA ABTL0812 Ability Pharmaceuticals Autophagy stimulants; Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha agonists; Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma agonists Oral IOA-289 iOnctura Angiogenesis inhibitors; Cell proliferation inhibitors; ENPP2 protein inhibitors Oral

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Pancreatic Cancer is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Pancreatic Cancer Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global pancreatic cancer market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing integrated platforms to enhance the management of pancreatic cancer. Some of the major players include Beigene, Celgene Corporation, and Roche. These companies are driving innovation in the pancreatic cancer market through continuous research, diagnostic tools, and expanding their product offerings to meet the growing demand for the illness.

In February 2024, Ipsen announced that the United States FDA had approved the supplemental new drug application for Onivyde (irinotecan liposome injection) plus oxaliplatin, fluorouracil, and leucovorin (NALIRIFOX) as a first-line treatment in adults living with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Key Players in Pancreatic Cancer Market:

The key players in the Pancreatic Cancer market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Beigene, Celgene Corporation, Astellas Pharma, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Ipsen, Pfizer, Genentech, Ability Pharmaceuticals, iOnctura, FibroGen, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, HCW Biologics, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for pancreatic cancer include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for pancreatic cancer while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in diagnostics and drug discovery that is accelerating the development of novel therapies.

In addition, improvements in treatment modalities such as targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and personalized medicine are strongly influencing the U.S. market. Pioneering drugs like PARP inhibitors for BRCA-mutated pancreatic cancer and experimental KRAS inhibitors are broadening treatment beyond traditional chemotherapy.

In addition to this, the U.S. also has significant research grants from bodies like the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and private foundations that fund the establishment of new and innovative treatment options. The FDA also plays a significant part in accelerating approval of promising drugs with initiatives like Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy, and Orphan Drug Designation, contributing to market growth.

Recent Developments in Pancreatic Cancer Market:

In July 2024, FibroGen, Inc. disclosed topline findings from two late-stage studies assessing the effectiveness and safety of pamrevlumab in individuals with pancreatic cancer.

In March 2024, iOnctura revealed that the U.S. FDA had awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to its autotaxin inhibitor cambritaxestat (IOA-289) for pancreatic cancer treatment.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the pancreatic cancer market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the pancreatic cancer market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current pancreatic cancer marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

