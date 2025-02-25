SUBSCRIBE
Palvella Therapeutics to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference

February 25, 2025 | 
1 min read

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: PVLA) Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Palvella), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases for which there are no FDA-approved therapies, today announced that its management team will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday March 4, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Palvella’s website at www.palvellatx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Founded and led by rare drug disease drug development veterans, Palvella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PVLA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. Palvella is developing a broad pipeline of product candidates based on its patented QTORIN™ platform, with an initial focus on serious, rare genetic skin diseases, many of which are lifelong in nature. Palvella’s lead product candidate, QTORIN 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORIN™ rapamycin), is currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 SELVA clinical trial in microcystic lymphatic malformations and the Phase 2 TOIVA clinical trial in cutaneous venous malformations. For more information, please visit www.palvellatx.com or follow Palvella on LinkedIn or X (formerly known as Twitter).

QTORIN™ rapamycin is for investigational use only and has not been approved or cleared by the FDA or by any other regulatory agency.

Contact Information

Investors
Wesley H. Kaupinen
Founder and CEO, Palvella Therapeutics
wes.kaupinen@palvellatx.com

Media
Marcy Nanus
Managing Partner, Trilon Advisors, LLC
mnanus@trilonadvisors.com

Pennsylvania Events
