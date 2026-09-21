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Press Releases

Palisade Bio to Present at Stifel 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

September 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

Presentation scheduled for September 23, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET

Access the webcast here

Denver, CO, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation prodrugs for patients living with inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announced that JD Finley, Chief Executive Officer, and Mitchell Jones, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Medical Officer, will participate in the Stifel 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum.

Date: September 23, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM – 1:25 PM ET
Presenters: JD Finley, Chief Executive Officer; Mitchell Jones, President & Chief Medical Officer
Format: Virtual

The presentation will provide an update on the Company’s PALI-2108 clinical development program, including recent progress across ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, the expanding clinical and translational data supporting PALI-2108’s differentiated profile, and upcoming development milestones.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website at palisadebio.com. A replay will be available following the live event and will be archived for a limited time.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered for the conference.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing prodrugs for patients living with inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908-824-0775
PALI@jtcir.com 


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