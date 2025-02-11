SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Palatin to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results; Teleconference and Webcast to be held on February 13, 2025

February 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its second quarter fiscal year 2025 operating results on Thursday, February 13, 2025, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on February 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company’s operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast

Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Results Press Release

02/13/2025 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call-Live

02/13/2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET

US Toll Free Dial-In Number:

1-888-506-0062

International Dial-In Number:

1-973-528-0011

Participant Access Code:

882092

Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call-Replay

02/13/2025-02/27/2025

US Toll Free Dial-In Number:

1-877-481-4010

International Dial-In Number:

1-919-882-2331

Participant Access Code:

52016

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the “Investors-Webcasts” section of Palatin’s website at http://www.palatin.com or by clicking here.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin’s strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin’s website at www.palatin.com and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palatin-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2025-results-teleconference-and-webcast-to-be-held-on-february-13-2025-302372745.html

SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.

New Jersey Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A brain hovers over a hand against a yellow-striped background
Alzheimer’s disease
As US Sales of Leqembi Lag, Eisai Eyes SubQ Approvals
February 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Weight loss
After Unforced Error, Novo Execs Try to Boost CagriSema Sentiment—Without Hard Numbers
February 7, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Man falls off skis, flat vector illustration isolated on white background. Person learns skiing and falls. Winter sport and vacation activities. Ski resort concept.
Earnings
After Lilly Powers Up Zepbound Supply, Analyst Wonders if Build-Out Is ‘Over Our Skis’
February 6, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Concept art to depict schizophrenia and split personality disorder
Schizophrenia
BMS’ Cobenfy Sales Begin, With Launch Full Speed Ahead
February 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong