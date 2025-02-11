Palatin to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results; Teleconference and Webcast to be held on February 13, 2025

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its second quarter fiscal year 2025 operating results on Thursday, February 13, 2025, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on February 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company’s operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Results Press Release 02/13/2025 at 7:30 a.m. ET Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call-Live 02/13/2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET US Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-888-506-0062 International Dial-In Number: 1-973-528-0011 Participant Access Code: 882092 Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call-Replay 02/13/2025-02/27/2025 US Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-877-481-4010 International Dial-In Number: 1-919-882-2331 Participant Access Code: 52016

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the “Investors-Webcasts” section of Palatin’s website at http://www.palatin.com or by clicking here.

