Padagis Appoints Pamela Hoffman as Chief Executive Officer

Industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience to lead the company's next phase of expansion in the specialty generics pharmaceuticals market.

ALLEGAN, Mich., April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Padagis® today announced the appointment of Pamela Hoffman as Chief Executive Officer. Since Padagis' establishment in 2021, Ms. Hoffman has taken on roles of increasing responsibility, including serving as its Chief Financial Officer and, most recently, its President. Ms. Hoffman will continue to lead all Padagis operations as the company expands its presence in the U.S. specialty generics pharmaceutical market, and she will serve on the Padagis Board.

With more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Ms. Hoffman has played a pivotal role in the achievement of key milestones at Padagis, including its separation from Perrigo, launch of OTC Naloxone and expansion of internal manufacturing. As CEO, she will continue to oversee day-to-day operations as well as all strategic initiatives that support Padagis' mission of delivering accessible, cost-effective treatment options to patients across the United States.

"Padagis has built a strong foundation delivering high-quality, affordable medications to patients and healthcare providers," said Ms. Hoffman. "I'm honored to take on expanded responsibilities as CEO and to continue working alongside our talented team to strengthen partnerships and advance our mission of improving access to essential medicines. I'm excited for the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to grow and innovate."

Padagis is a portfolio company of Altaris, a healthcare-focused investment firm committed to supporting companies that improve healthcare delivery and outcomes.

"Pam is a demonstrated leader with deep industry expertise and a strong understanding of the generic pharmaceutical landscape," said Tim Callahan, Altaris Operating Partner and Chair of the Padagis Board Compensation Committee. "Her leadership has been instrumental in advancing the development of Padagis, and we are excited to partner with her in driving its next stage of growth."

For more information about Padagis, visit www.padagis.com.

About Padagis



Based in Michigan, Padagis is relentlessly committed to reducing healthcare costs and improving accessibility by delivering high-quality medicine through innovative approaches. The pharmaceutical company is a leading provider of extended topical medications and other specialty drugs primarily in the United States. One of Padagis' flagship products is Naloxone, an over-the-counter nasal spray that acts as an antidote for opioid overdoses. Padagis is committed to making its Naloxone nasal spray widely available to help put an end to the opioid crisis and save lives. Padagis employs over 1,300 people worldwide. Visit Padagis online at http://www.padagis.com.

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SOURCE Padagis