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PacBio to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7, 2026

April 17, 2026 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time).

The call will be webcast and may be accessed on PacBio’s website at https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)
Listen live via internet or replay: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/
Toll-free: 1-888-349-0136
International: 1-412-317-0459

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing, address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contacts

Investors:
ir@pacb.com

Media:
pr@pacb.com


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