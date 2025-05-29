SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

PacBio to Present at Upcoming June 2025 Investor Conferences

May 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 8:45 AM ET in New York, NY
  • 46th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 10:40 AM ET in Miami Beach, FL

Live webcasts of the events can be accessed at the company’s investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing, address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contacts

Investors:
Todd Friedman
ir@pacb.com

Media:
pr@pacb.com


