OXB launches fast-track offering for AAV and lentiviral vector platforms, accelerating viral vector development and manufacture

New expedited service line designed for biotechs with timeline constraints, launched in response to client demand

Can accelerate timeline to GMP manufacturing by up to nine months, driven by key innovations and efficiencies across upstream and downstream processes

Oxford, UK – 13 April 2026: OXB (LSE: OXB), a global quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces the launch of its new fast-track development and manufacturing offering, providing an expedited route to GMP manufacture for clients utilising lentiviral (LV) and adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors.

Launched in response to growing client demand, OXB’s fast-track offering provides a cost-effective, accelerated option for biotechs with eligible programmes, using the Company’s proprietary inAAVate™ and LentiVector™ platforms. These faster timelines will help OXB’s clients maintain a competitive edge in the market, enabling them to achieve clinical and regulatory milestones earlier, ultimately leading to faster access to transformative treatments for patients.

OXB’s fast-track programme for AAV vectors can accelerate the pathway to GMP manufacture from an industry standard ~15 months to as little as seven months. Particularly suitable for wild type AAVs, this has been achieved through the use of a high-performance plug-and-play platform, reducing the need for a number of development steps while achieving high titers and more consistent performance at relevant development scales, and through OXB’s in-house expertise for accelerated analytical development and qualification.

For the manufacture of lentiviral vectors, OXB’s fast-track offering accelerates an industry-standard 12-18 month timeline to as little as nine months, through the use of platform datasets and advanced analytics, and proceeding directly from scale-down models into GMP manufacturing. Additional efficiencies are achieved through the integration of vector design, production, purification, and fill-finish, shortening timelines.

Through the launch of this offering specifically designed for innovative clients where time or financing is limited, OXB is extending the global reach of its inAAVate™ and LentiVector™ platforms, reinforcing OXB’s position as a trusted provider of viral vector development and manufacturing services.

Dr Sébastien Ribault, Chief Business Officer of OXB, said: “For emerging cell and gene therapy companies, viral vector development and manufacture represents a frequent bottleneck to clinical readiness, and issues can delay critical clinical milestones. The launch of our fast-track offering will make our proprietary inAAVate™ and LentiVector™ platforms accessible to a wider range of clients who are looking for an expedited route to GMP manufacture and the clinic, cutting industry standard development timelines by up to 50%.”





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Enquiries:

OXB:

Sebastien Ribault, Chief Business Officer – T: +44 (0) 1865 783 000 / E: partnering@oxb.com





ICR Healthcare:

T: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 / E: oxb@icrhealthcare.com

Mary-Jane Elliott / Sarah Elton-Farr





About OXB

OXB (LSE: OXB) is a global quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has 30 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus and other viral vector types. OXB's world-class capabilities range from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the TetraVecta™ system), a dual-plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.

OXB, a FTSE250 and FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has development and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France, Bedford MA, and Durham NC, US. Learn more at www.oxb.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.