OverT Bio Receives $120K G-Rex® Grant to Propel Solid Tumor Cell Therapy Advancements

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OverT Bio, an NYC-based cell therapy company, today announced that it has been awarded a $120,000 G-Rex Grant from ScaleReadyTM, in collaboration with Wilson Wolf Manufacturing, Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), and CellReadyTM. This grant will support OverT Bio’s ongoing development efforts that will lead to next generation cell therapies for solid tumors, based on innovative data-driven discovery platforms OverTargetTM and OverTCRTM.

The G-Rex Grant is part of ScaleReady’s $20 million grant program aimed at advancing Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) development and manufacturing. The G-Rex Grant Program offers recipients significant no-cost support allowing for expeditious optimization of cell manufacturing processes.

“We are pleased to receive ScaleReady’s support and their recognition of the potentially high impact our technology has to advance our shared mission of bringing new life-saving therapeutics to cancer patients,” stated Mat Legut, PhD, CEO of OverT Bio. “This grant, including its access to newly developed GMP closed system products and ScaleReady’s expertise, will help us accelerate the development of our products in a way that will ensure future scalability and cost-effectiveness of these potential medicines.”

“Our support of OverT Bio is yet another example of how our G-Rex Grant Program is being used to facilitate advancement of the field of cell and gene-modified cell therapy,” said Josh Ludwig, Commercial Director of ScaleReady. “The G-Rex Grant Program augments ScaleReady’s primary purpose of providing every CGT company with the ability to save time and money while building a strong value proposition for continued investment on favorable terms.”

About OverT Bio

OverT Bio, Inc., is a New York based biotechnology company developing effective and safe cellular therapies for solid tumors. Harnessing innovative pooled functional screening and synthetic genomics platforms (OverTargetTM and OverTCRTM), OverT Bio is uncovering new therapeutic targets and genetic enhancements in an unbiased, data-driven manner to deliver breakthrough medicines to cancer patients underserved by the standard of care. For more information, please visit: www.overt.bio.

About ScaleReady™

ScaleReady provides the field of cell and gene-modified cell therapy (CGT) with a G-Rex centric manufacturing platform that enables the world’s most practical, flexible, scalable, and affordable CGT drug product development and manufacturing. The G-Rex manufacturing platform is currently used by a rapidly growing list of over 800 organizations and is producing drug products for approximately 50% of CGT clinical trials as well as 5 commercially approved CGT drugs. CGT entities relying on the breadth and scope of ScaleReady’s expertise can expect to save years of time and millions of dollars on the path to CGT commercialization. For more information about the ScaleReady G-Rex® Grant Program, please contact info@scaleready.com.

About Wilson Wolf Manufacturing Corporation

Wilson Wolf (www.wilsonwolf.com) is dedicated to simplifying cell and gene-modified cell (CGT) therapy research, process development, and manufacturing. This is being accomplished through its scalable G-Rex® technology, which is used throughout the world in CGT applications ranging from basic research to commercial drug production. Wilson Wolf’s mission is to create hope for cancer patients, one G-Rex® device at a time.

About Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne, in partnership with Wilson Wolf, is creating products such as media and cytokines that are specifically tailored to G-Rex® Bioreactors, including right-sized reagent quantities in containers that are tailored to high throughput closed-system manufacturing. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About CellReady™

CellReady is the world’s first and only G-Rex centric contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in G-Rex based cell and gene-modified cell therapy development and manufacturing. The company offers a wide range of services to support the development and commercialization of these therapies.

CellReady’s mission is to create hope for cancer patients, one G-Rex® process at a time.

