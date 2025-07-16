SUBSCRIBE
Outset Medical to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025

July 16, 2025 
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2025 after the close of trading on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

On the same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time), Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Renee Gaeta, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results.

Conference Call Details
The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Those interested in joining the conference call may do so by registering online. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.

About Outset Medical, Inc.
Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

Contact
Jim Mazzola
Investor Relations
jmazzola@outsetmedical.com


Earnings
