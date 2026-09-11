Outlook Therapeutics Fireside Chat from H.C. Wainwright Conference Now Available On-Demand

Fireside chat featuring Bob Jahr, Chief Executive Officer, and H.C. Wainwright Managing Director & Senior Biotechnology Equity Research Analyst

Access the video webcast here

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg, bevacizumab gamma) for the treatment of retinal diseases, today announced that its pre-recorded fireside chat from the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference (the “Conference”) is now available for on-demand viewing here.

The fireside chat features Bob Jahr, Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics, and Douglas Tsao, Managing Director and Senior Biotechnology Equity Research Analyst at H.C. Wainwright, discussing the Company’s recent developments.

The on-demand presentation is available for viewing beginning today, September 11, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. ET, and can be accessed through the News & Events page on the Investors section of the Company’s website (outlooktherapeutics.com).

Management will be available on-site at the Conference being held September 14-16, 2026, in New York, NY, to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the Conference. For more information about the Conference, please visit the conference website.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg (U.S.), bevacizumab gamma (E.U.)). LYTENAVA is the only ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive U.S. FDA approval and European Commission and MHRA Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics commenced commercial launch of LYTENAVA (bevacizumab gamma) in Germany, Austria, and the UK as a treatment for wet AMD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may or are considered “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “may,” “on track,” “plan,” “potential,” “target,” “will,” or “would”, the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning. These include, among others, express or implied discussions regarding the Company’s planned launch of LYTENAVA in the United States and other jurisdictions and the timing thereof; expectations concerning potential revenue generation from sales of LYTENAVA; expectations surrounding market adoption of LYTENAVA; expectations regarding the potential impact of LYTENAVA in the retina community; Outlook Therapeutics’ development or future revenue plans for LYTENAVA generally; and other statements that are not historical fact. Although Outlook Therapeutics believes that it has a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting Outlook Therapeutics and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors relating to its operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. These risk factors include those risks associated with developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates, risks in obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, the content and timing of decisions by regulatory bodies, as well as those risks detailed in Outlook Therapeutics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 12, 2026 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and future reports Outlook Therapeutics files with the SEC, which include uncertainty of market conditions and future impacts related to macroeconomic factors, including as a result of the ongoing overseas conflicts, tariffs, and trade tensions, fluctuations in interest rates and inflation, and potential future bank failures on the global business environment. These risks may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Outlook Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 908.824.0775