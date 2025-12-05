Ossium Health to Present New Clinical Data on Its Organ Donor Bone Marrow at ASH 2025

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ossium Health, a bioengineering company that developed a first-of-its-kind bank of bone marrow available on-demand, will present new clinical data at the at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition held December 6-9, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

Ossium’s key abstract includes clinical data from four patients with hematologic malignancies that were treated with hematopoietic stem cells derived from the vertebral bodies of deceased organ donors. All four patients achieved rapid neutrophil engraftment, platelet recovery, and full donor chimerism. All cases of acute GVHD were successfully managed with steroids and no chronic GVHD was reported. By Day 180, all evaluatable patients were alive and relapse-free. These early results indicate that Ossium’s deceased-donor-derived bone marrow is a promising new graft source that supports robust engraftment while addressing both relapse and GVHD prevention.

The abstract is now available online:

High-dose cryopreserved bone marrow from deceased donors may reduce relapse in HLA-mismatched allogeneic transplantation: Day 180 post-transplant HOPE update

Abstract Number: 5976

Presenter: Sagar Munjal, MD, MS (Chief Medical Officer, Ossium Health)

Date/Time: Monday, December 8, 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM EST

Poster Session: 721. Allogeneic Transplantation: Conditioning Regimens, Engraftment, and Acute Toxicities: Poster III

Ossium’s presence at ASH 2025 underscores the company’s commitment to improving access, speed, and quality in hematopoietic cell transplantation. By presenting new clinical and scientific data and engaging directly with leaders in the hematology community, the company aims to raise awareness to how organ donor bone marrow is driving meaningful therapeutic advantages and overcoming longstanding donor availability limitations.

“We’re excited to share our latest clinical insights with the hematology community at ASH,” said Kevin Caldwell, Ossium’s CEO, Co-Founder & President. “Our findings demonstrate the potential of organ donor bone marrow to transform patient outcomes, and we look forward to engaging with clinicians and researchers at our booth.”

In addition to its presentation, Ossium Health will host an exhibit at Booth 112, where attendees can learn more about the company’s organ donor-derived bone marrow and its clinical programs.

About Ossium Health

Ossium Health is a bioengineering company that leverages its proprietary organ donor bone marrow banking platform to develop stem cell therapies for patients with life-threatening hematologic conditions, organ transplant rejection, and musculoskeletal defects. Founded in 2016, the company is led by Kevin Caldwell, Chief Executive Officer, President and Co-Founder, and Erik Woods, Chief Science Officer, Executive Vice President and Co-Founder. Ossium Health’s manufacturing facility is registered with the FDA and its laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). For more information, please visit https://ossiumhealth.com.

