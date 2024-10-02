Orum Therapeutics Submits Registration Statement for KOSDAQ Listing

Initial public offering price range of KRW 30,000 to KRW 36,000

DAEJEON, South Korea & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADC--Orum Therapeutics (“Orum” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of degrader-antibody conjugates (DACs) based on its Dual-Precision Targeted Protein Degradation, TPD2®, approach, today announced that it has filed a registration statement with the Financial Supervisory Service to list on the KOSDAQ market and will begin the initial public offering process. DACs are considered as a next-generation therapeutic modality that can selectively deliver targeted protein degradation (TPD) agents to target cells via antibodies and degrade proteins of interest within the cell to treat disease.





Orum, having developed multiple DAC platforms using the TPD2 approach, currently has a clinical-stage program that leverages GSPT1 degradation, and a proprietary linker technology, TPD2-PROTAb, for the conjugation of various TPDs as novel payloads.

Last year, Orum recorded revenue of KRW 135.4 billion, operating income of KRW 95.6 billion, and net profit of KRW 68.2 billion. The total number of new shares being offered is 3 million, and the offering price per share will range from 30,000 won to 36,000 won. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Orum, are expected to be approximately KRW 90 billion. Orum will conduct a demand forecast for domestic and foreign institutional investors from October 24–30, 2024, to finalize the initial public offering price and conduct a public subscription for two days from November 5-6, 2024. The underwriter is Korea Investment & Securities.

About Orum Therapeutics

Orum Therapeutics is a private, clinical-stage biotech pioneering the development of cell-specific, targeted protein degraders (TPD2®) and stabilizers (TPS2™) with the precision of antibody targeting to improve cancer treatment for more patients. The lead therapeutic candidate from the TPD2 GSPT1 platform, ORM-5029, is in clinical development for the treatment of HER2-expressing solid tumors. The TPS2 approach uses proprietary Cbl-b inhibitor payloads conjugated to immune cell- or tumor cell-targeting antibodies. Orum is located in Lexington, MA, US, and Daejeon, South Korea. For more info, please visit www.orumrx.com.

