Orum Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Maria Koehler and Geoff Meyerson to Board of Directors

Appointments add clinical development, translational oncology, company-building, and strategic investment expertise as Orum advances its next wave of degrader-antibody conjugate programs

BOSTON & DAEJEON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADC--Orum Therapeutics (“Orum” or the “Company”) (KRX: 475830), a biotechnology company pioneering the field of degrader-antibody conjugates (DACs), today announced the appointment of Maria Koehler, M.D., Ph.D., and Geoff Meyerson to its Board of Directors, following approval at the Company’s Annual General Meeting, which took place March 27, 2026. Orum is advancing GSPT1-directed TPD²® programs and developing novel degrader payloads to expand the potential of DACs in oncology and beyond.

“Maria and Geoff join Orum at an important point in the Company’s evolution,” said Sung Joo (SJ) Lee, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Orum. “As we advance our next wave of DAC programs to the clinic and continue to broaden our payload capabilities, their perspectives will be highly valuable. Maria brings deep experience across oncology clinical development, translational medicine, biomarker strategy, and regulatory execution. Geoff brings a strong record in company building, partnering, and strategic transactions across the life sciences. Together, they strengthen our Board as we continue building Orum into a leading DAC company.”

“Orum has built a compelling approach to targeted protein degradation by combining the precision of antibodies with the catalytic potential of degrader payloads,” said Dr. Koehler. “I am pleased to join the Board as the company advances its DAC pipeline to the clinic, and I look forward to supporting the team as it works to translate this science into meaningful new therapeutic options for patients.”

“What stands out about Orum is that the company has established a differentiated position in DACs, with strong scientific foundations and multiple paths to value creation across its platform and pipeline,” said Mr. Meyerson. “I am excited to join the Board and support the management team as the company advances its programs, expands its strategic reach, and works to realize the broader potential of its technology.”

Dr. Koehler is an oncology biotech executive, hematologist/oncologist, and board director with more than 20 years of experience across clinical development, regulatory strategy, translational oncology, medical affairs, and biomarker-driven drug development. Most recently, she served as Venture Partner with Omega Funds and Senior Advisor to Viking Global, and until March 2025 was Chief Medical Officer of Repare Therapeutics, where she led clinical, regulatory strategy, and operations. She previously served as Chief Medical Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics and held senior oncology development roles at Pfizer, GSK, and AstraZeneca, including leadership of IBRANCE® (palbociclib) development at Pfizer. Dr. Koehler has played a prominent role in early oncology development and biomarker strategy, has authored more than 170 peer-reviewed publications and chapters, and has served on multiple public and private company boards, including Abdera Therapeutics, REMIX Therapeutics, Ikena, Silverback, and Celyad.

Mr. Meyerson is a life science entrepreneur, strategic advisor, and transaction leader with experience spanning biotech investment banking, business development, venture capital, and company creation. He is Co-founder and CEO of Locust Walk, and Co-founder of Franklin Life Science, Venning Life Sciences, and BioBreak. He brings a broad perspective shaped by work across strategic transactions and company-building in the life sciences, with expertise in business development, M&A negotiations and deal structuring, venture capital investing, and growth strategy.

About Orum’s TPD² Approach

Orum’s unique Dual-Precision Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD²) approach builds novel targeted protein degraders combined with the precise cell delivery mechanisms of antibodies to generate innovative, first-in-class, cell-selective TPDs for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. Orum has developed new targeted protein degrader payloads to specifically degrade an intracellular target protein within cancer cells via the E3 ubiquitin ligase pathway. Conjugated to antibodies, the payloads are designed to be delivered specifically to target cells and precisely degrade the intracellular target protein of interest.

About Orum Therapeutics

Orum Therapeutics is a public biotech pioneering the development of cell-specific, targeted protein degraders (TPD²) with the precision of antibody targeting to develop the next generation of degrader-antibody conjugates (DACs) for oncology and beyond. The company is advancing its GSPT1-directed TPD² programs and developing novel degrader payloads to expand the potential of targeted protein degradation. Orum’s novel targeted protein degrader payloads are designed to selectively degrade key intracellular proteins, offering a highly targeted approach to treating difficult-to-treat diseases. Orum is located in Daejeon, South Korea, and Lexington, MA, US. For more information, visit www.orumrx.com.

Orum Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Orum Therapeutics, Inc. (“Orum”). Statements in this release regarding matters that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the creation of a next wave of DAC programs, their advancement to the clinical stage, the broadening of Orum’s payload capabilities, and the development of new therapeutic options are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the uncertainty of success in research and development activities; competition from alternative therapies; and risks related to the recruitment and retention of key employees, fluctuating markets and economic conditions, and future fundraising. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this release, and Orum undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Orum cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Corporate: IR/PR, Orum Therapeutics, media@orumrx.com

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., President, Little Dog Communications Inc., jessica@litldog.com