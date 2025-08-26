OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces the Appointment of Kelly Fischer to its Board of Directors

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the appointment of Kelly Fischer to its Board of Directors effective as of August 8, 2025. The appointment was made concurrent with the announcement of the retirement of Terry Schlotterback from the OrthoPediatrics Board of Directors, effective as of August 8, 2025.

“We’re excited to welcome Kelly Fischer to the OrthoPediatrics Board of Directors. Her proven expertise in financial leadership at Cook Medical will be a significant asset as we execute our strategy and expand our impact on children’s lives,” said Mark Throdahl, Executive Chairman of the OrthoPediatrics Board of Directors. “At the same time, we extend our deepest appreciation to Terry for over fifteen years of leadership as a Director and Chairman of the Board. His unwavering service and dedication to the Company, along with his insight and guidance, have been instrumental in establishing OrthoPediatrics as a pioneer in the pediatric orthopedic space.”



OthoPediatrics’ newly appointed board member, Kelly Fischer, currently serves as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cook Medical, a multibillion dollar medical device company. For over two decades at Cook Medical, Ms. Fischer has held roles of increasing responsibility in finance and operations. Prior to joining Cook Medical, Ms. Fischer was an Audit Manager at Ernst & Young and held various positions at Arthur Andersen. Ms. Fischer holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.



“I am honored to join the OrthoPediatrics Board of Directors. The Company has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the pediatric orthopedic field where it has advanced the standard of care since its inception,” said Kelly Fischer. “Leveraging my experience in the medical device industry, I am excited to support the strategy to help more kids by taking market share, launching new technologies and expanding the specialty bracing franchise in a capital efficient manner. It is a privilege to work alongside this talented team as we advanced towards helping one million kids.”



About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 80 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com. For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit www.opsb.com.

Investor Contact

Philip Trip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

philip@gilmartinir.com

415-937-5406