Orthogon Therapeutics Closes Oversubscribed $5.2M Financing to Advance First Oral Therapy for BK Polyomavirus

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BKVAN--Orthogon Therapeutics, a developer of novel antiviral medicines, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed financing round, exceeding its $5M target and bringing total funding to over $25M. This funding will accelerate the development of its first-in-class treatments for managing BK virus reactivation in transplant patients.

The company has successfully developed small molecule drugs that directly target viral proteins essential to the polyomavirus life cycle. Polyomaviruses lack conventional antiviral protein targets and have eluded drug development for decades. Backed by a diversified investor base and a pipeline of drugs with unique mechanisms of action, Orthogon is addressing this area of urgent unmet medical need.

“Our high-affinity small molecule antivirals rival the potency of biologics without their drawbacks,” said Dr. Stephen Weeks, VP of Structural Biology at Orthogon Therapeutics. “This achievement highlights our platform’s ability to target previously undruggable viral proteins.”

This breakthrough coincides with Orthogon’s creation of a pioneering animal model to study BK polyomavirus pathology. Historically, researchers have lacked in vivo insights into BK virus disease progression. This model deepens understanding of disease mechanisms and provides a robust platform for testing therapies, solidifying Orthogon’s leadership in addressing barriers to polyomavirus treatments.

The company’s therapeutic strategy offers the first comprehensive solution to managing the full BK virus risk ladder—from early reactivation, indicated by virus shedding in the urine, to systemic spread and severe complications such as BKVAN, graft dysfunction, and transplant failure. By intervening at the earliest stages of reactivation, this approach extends treatment benefits to more patients, reduces the need for aggressive late-stage interventions, and improves long-term transplant success.

“It is incredibly rewarding to see our drug designs progress from the bench into translational models,” said Ali H. Munawar, Ph.D., CEO of Orthogon Therapeutics. “Our small molecule antivirals offer unique advantages over emerging therapies, overcoming challenges in delivery, stability, and—most importantly—reaching the intracellular sites of viral replication in the kidney. These capabilities, combined with the dosing flexibility of oral administration, enable us to close significant gaps in transplant patient care.”

This strategic raise underscores Orthogon’s disciplined approach to capitalization, enabling focused progress on high-impact milestones and reinforcing investor confidence in its mission to deliver the first orally administered therapy for BK polyomavirus infections.

About BK and Polyomaviruses:

BK virus (BKV), a member of the polyomavirus family, establishes a lifelong, persistent yet silent infection in over 80% of healthy adults. BK virus reactivation occurs in the kidneys of nearly half of all solid organ and stem cell transplant patients, leading to severe complications and graft loss. Other human polyomaviruses, such as JC virus and Merkel Cell polyomavirus, cause fatal progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) and aggressive Merkel cell carcinoma.

About Orthogon Therapeutics:

Orthogon leverages advanced structure-based drug design and biophysics to create groundbreaking therapies for challenging drug targets. To learn more, visit www.orthogontherapeutics.com.

Orthogon Therapeutics, LLC is an independent, privately held R&D company affiliated with the Pledge Therapeutics discovery platform. The company is headquartered in the biotech hub of Greater Boston with a branch in Leuven, Belgium. More info at www.pledge-tx.com.

Ali H. Munawar, Ph.D.

amunawar@orthogontherapeutics.com

1-339-502-8643

Maria Martin

mmartin@pledge-tx.com

1-339-502-8630