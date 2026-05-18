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Press Releases

Orthofix to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

May 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Orthofix will participate in the following investor conferences:



  • Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference - Miami Beach, June 8, 2026, Fireside Chat Time: 8:40 am Eastern Time
  • Truist Securities MedTech Conference - Boston, June 16, 2026, 1x1 Meetings Only

Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast of the Goldman Sachs fireside chat in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Orthofix Investor Relations Website at ir.orthofix.com.

Internet Posting of Information

Orthofix regularly shares important updates in the “Investors” section of its website at www.orthofix.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Orthofix website regularly for important information about Orthofix.

About Orthofix

Orthofix is a global medical technology company dedicated to advancing healing and restoring mobility for patients with complex musculoskeletal conditions. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, the Company delivers technology-enabled solutions that support improved clinical outcomes and more efficient care across the continuum. Orthofix offers a focused and differentiated portfolio spanning spinal implants, therapeutic solutions, limb reconstruction systems, biologics and enabling technologies, including the 7D FLASH™ Navigation System. Learn more at Orthofix.com and follow Orthofix on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Investors and Media
Julie Dewey, IRC
Chief Investor Relations & Communications Officer
JulieDewey@orthofix.com
209.613.6945

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