SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

February 17, 2025 | 
2 min read

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS
17 FEBRUARY 2025 at 15.15 EET


Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly, indirectly and through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increased on 14 February 2025 above five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:

% of shares and voting rights
(total of point A)		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B)		Total of both in % (points A + B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.99% shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.03% shares

Below 5% voting rights

5.02% shares

Below 5% voting rights

141,134,278 shares

763,427,275 voting rights

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009014377

7,046,105 shares

Below 5% voting rights

4.99% shares

Below 5% voting rights

POINT A SUBTOTAL

7,046,105 shares

Below 5% voting rights

4.99% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise / Conversion PeriodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysical

43,988 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.03% shares

Below 5% voting rights

POINT B SUBTOTAL

43,988 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.03% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme
President and CEO		 Olli Huotari
EVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion’s net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Europe IPO
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Art collage, hand with coins on blue background. Concept of business and finance.
Obesity
Aardvark Therapeutics Gets $94 Million IPO to Power Obesity Treatments
February 13, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Mergers & acquisitions
Nasdaq Neophytes Acelyrin, Alumis Merge to Tackle Immune-Mediated Diseases
February 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Weigh scales on pink background, top view with space for text. Overweight concept
Obesity
UK Pharmacies Regulator Wants Tighter Checks on Weight Loss Injections
February 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of 400tmax/Getty Images
Cystic Fibrosis
Cystic Fibrosis Biotech Sionna Announces $150M IPO
February 3, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky