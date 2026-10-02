Orimed Pharma launches PrBALANSYA®, Canada’s only escitalopram oral solution

Orimed Pharma , part of the JAMP Pharma Group, launches Pr BALANSYA®, the only escitalopram oral solution available in Canada 1 .

, part of the JAMP Pharma Group, launches BALANSYA®, the only escitalopram oral solution available in Canada . The 2 mg/mL formulation gives healthcare professionals an oral liquid option when prescribing escitalopram 2 .

. Following the introduction of PrSolufy® in 2025, this launch advances Orimed Pharma and the JAMP Pharma Group's portfolio of liquid medicines3.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Oct. 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- Orimed Pharma, a Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company within the JAMP Pharma Group, announces the launch of PrBALANSYA, Canada's only escitalopram oral solution.1 The launch expands Orimed's liquid medicine portfolio, following the introduction of PrSolufy® in 20253.

PrBALANSYA® is an oral solution of escitalopram, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) used as an antidepressant, anxiolytic, and anti-obsessional medication2.

"Expanding choice also means considering the form a medicine takes. With PrBALANSYA®, we are adding an oral solution to escitalopram offering, giving Canadian patients more flexibility in their therapeutic options," said Thierry Lavoie, Senior Director at Orimed Pharma. "For JAMP, growth must lead to more choice for Canadians. BALANSYA reflects that ambition. Through Orimed and our other businesses, we are building a broader pharmaceutical offering and strengthening our roots in Canada," said Louis Pilon, President and CEO of the JAMP Pharma Group.

PrBALANSYA® is now available in Canada1. For prescribing information and product availability details, healthcare professionals can contact Orimed Pharma directly.

About Orimed Pharma

Orimed Pharma is a Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company based in Boucherville, Quebec, and part of the JAMP Pharma Group. Established in 2010 to develop and market branded therapeutic solutions, the company is active in bone health and primary care. Its business development team and international partnerships support the introduction of therapeutic options to the Canadian market. Orimed is also expanding its portfolio of liquid medicines.3

About the JAMP Pharma Group

The JAMP Pharma Group is a 100% Canadian-owned pharmaceutical organization headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec. Founded in 1988, the Group offers more than 350 prescription and over-the-counter molecules.3,4 It has ranked No. 1 in product launches for more than five years, based on molecule counts.4

The Group brings together JAMP Pharma, Orimed Pharma, BioJAMP, JAMP Acute Care and Injectables, JAMP Pharma Manufacturing and the Wampole Group. Its offering spans generic and branded medicines, biosimilars, natural health products and cosmetics. With a manufacturing facility for generic prescription medicines in Lévis, Quebec, the Group continues to invest in Canada's pharmaceutical sector. These activities support its vision of becoming the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company.3,4

Sources:

1Internal market data and Health Canada’s Drug Product Database, September 28, 2026.

2BALANSYA product monograph, March 4, 2026. https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00083779.PDF

3Corporate sources: Orimed Pharma; JAMP Pharma Group; corporate history; manufacturing; Solufy launch release, September 9, 2025.

4JAMP Pharma corporate overview, September 2026. The analysis presented is based on data obtained from publicly available sources and subscription-based databases. While efforts have been made to ensure accuracy, completeness cannot be guaranteed due to potential limitations in data coverage and reporting. This designation is based solely on Molecule count, as defined herein, and does not reflect market share, revenue, or other performance metrics.

SOURCE Corporation JAMP Pharma