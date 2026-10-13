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Press Releases

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on November 5, 2026

October 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine and tissue innovations company focused on empowering healing through the development, manufacturing, and sale of products for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets, today announced that third quarter of fiscal year 2026 financial results will be reported after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 5th to discuss the results of the quarter, and to provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or access the teleconference here. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company’s website at investors.organogenesis.com. The webcast will be archived on the company website for approximately one year.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine markets. Organogenesis offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative regenerative products to address patient needs across the continuum of care. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

CONTACT: Investor Inquiries:
ICR Healthcare
Mike Piccinino, CFA
OrganoIR@icrinc.com

Press and Media Inquiries:
Organogenesis
communications@organo.com

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