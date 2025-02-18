Orchestra BioMed Appoints Vivek Reddy, M.D. as Executive Chairman of the BACKBEAT Study Steering Committee and Chairman of Bioelectronic Therapies Scientific Advisory Board

The BACKBEAT global pivotal study is currently enrolling patients to evaluate the efficacy and safety of atrioventricular interval modulation (“AVIM”) therapy for patients who have uncontrolled hypertension and a pacemaker indication

NEW HOPE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, “Orchestra BioMed” or the “Company”), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced the appointment of Vivek Reddy, M.D., as Executive Chairman of the Company’s BACKBEAT Study Steering Committee and Chairman of its Bioelectronic Therapies Scientific Advisory Board. In these roles, Dr. Reddy will provide critical leadership in continuing to execute the BACKBEAT global pivotal study and further develop scientific evidence and clinical value for the Company’s bioelectronic therapies portfolio.

Dr. Reddy commented, “I believe strongly in the transformative potential of AVIM therapy to help address uncontrolled hypertension in populations with increased cardiovascular risk such as the pacemaker-indicated patients we are focusing on in the BACKBEAT study. Hypertension is a critical global health challenge affecting hundreds of millions of patients worldwide. For patients with increased cardiovascular risk, the prospect of integrating an always-on, adjustable hypertension treatment that doesn’t rely on patient adherence is truly exciting. I am dedicated to driving the successful completion of the BACKBEAT study and synchronizing efforts among Orchestra BioMed’s clinical advisors to fully realize the potential of AVIM therapy for hypertension populations with increased cardiovascular risk. I’m also excited about exploring other therapeutic applications for which we believe there is potential utility for this novel technology.”

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Vivek Reddy assume these key leadership roles to help drive successful completion of the BACKBEAT global pivotal study and maximize the clinical value AVIM therapy can potentially offer to patients with uncontrolled hypertension worldwide,” said David Hochman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder of Orchestra BioMed. “While Dr. Reddy has been a long-standing advisor to this exciting program, his expanded role will allow him to further engage in establishing awareness of AVIM therapy in the clinical community and drive effective communication across our distinguished team of clinical advisors. We believe his leadership will be instrumental in educating the clinical community about the BACKBEAT study and AVIM therapy, ultimately helping us and our colleagues at Medtronic deliver this exciting device-based treatment option to patients worldwide. We also look forward to collaborating closely with Dr. Reddy as we continue research and development of our proprietary bioelectronic therapies for additional indications such as heart failure.”

Dr. Reddy currently serves as the Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Services at The Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital, the Director of Electrophysiology for the Mount Sinai Health System, and the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust Professor of Medicine in Cardiac Electrophysiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Dr. Reddy has led groundbreaking work in catheter ablation for atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia, as well as leadless pacing and has been at the forefront of device therapies for stroke prevention, positioning him as one of the most respected experts in electrophysiology. Under his leadership, Mount Sinai has served as the lead investigational site for many pioneering clinical trials, and in 2014 implanted the world’s first leadless pacemaker. Dr. Reddy’s commitment to advancing medical innovation and his track record in clinical study leadership will play a pivotal role in the continued success of Orchestra BioMed’s efforts to revolutionize device-based cardiovascular solutions.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed (Nasdaq: OBIO) is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships with leading medical device companies. Orchestra BioMed’s partnership-enabled business model focuses on forging strategic collaborations with leading medical device companies to drive successful global commercialization of products it develops. Orchestra BioMed’s lead product candidate is atrioventricular interval modulation (“AVIM”) therapy for the treatment of hypertension, a significant risk factor for death worldwide. Orchestra BioMed is also developing Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Orchestra BioMed has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients, and a strategic partnership with Terumo, a global leader in medical technology, for development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of artery disease. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com , and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the potential efficacy and safety of the Company’s commercial product candidates, additional indications of the Company’s proprietary bioelectronic therapies, implementation of the Company’s ongoing BACKBEAT global pivotal study, the ability of the Company’s partnerships to accelerate clinical development, and the Company’s late-stage development programs, strategic partnerships and plans to expand its product pipeline. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to regulatory approval of the Company’s product candidates and ongoing regulation of the Company’s product candidates, if approved; the timing of, and the Company’s ability to achieve, expected regulatory and business milestones; the impact of competitive products and product candidates; and the risk factors discussed under the heading “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2024, as updated by any risk factors disclosed under the heading “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, the Company cautions against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date of this press release. The Company does not plan and undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made herein, except as required by law.

