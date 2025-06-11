SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Oragenics to Present at 2025 BIO International Convention and Attend 42nd Annual National Neurotrauma Society Symposium

June 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

SARASOTA, Fla., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a biotechnology company developing intranasal therapeutics for brain-related conditions, today announced that Greg Gironda, Head of Business Development, will present at the 2025 BIO International Convention, taking place June 16–19, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts. In addition, Oragenics will also attend the 42nd Annual National Neurotrauma Society (NNS) Symposium, being held June 15–18, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

These back-to-back events represent key opportunities for Oragenics to highlight its lead candidate, ONP-002, an intranasal neurosteroid in development for the treatment of concussion (mild traumatic brain injury), and to engage with global leaders in neuroscience, neurology, biotech, and pharma.

2025 BIO International Convention

42nd Annual National Neurotrauma Society (NNS) Symposium

  • Dates: June 15–18, 2025
  • Location: Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, Philadelphia, PA
  • Co-hosts: National Neurotrauma Society and AANS/CNS Joint Section on Neurotrauma & Critical Care

About Oragenics, Inc.
Oragenics is a biotechnology company focused on developing intranasal therapeutics for neurological disorders. Its lead candidate, ONP-002, is being developed for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), commonly known as concussion. The Company’s intranasal delivery technology is designed to deliver fast, targeted, and non-invasive therapy to the brain. For more information, please visit www.oragenics.com.

Investor Contact:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
866.889.1972
ogen@cg.capital


