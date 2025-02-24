Oragenics, Inc. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. James Kelly, Joins the Medical Board of The Leigh Steinberg Foundation for Concussion, Traumatic Brain Injury, and Brain Health

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a biotechnology company advancing innovative treatments for concussion and brain-related health conditions, proudly announces that its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. James Kelly, has been appointed to the Medical Board of The Leigh Steinberg Foundation for Concussion, Traumatic Brain Injury, and Brain Health.

The Leigh Steinberg Foundation is dedicated to advancing brain health by supporting research, raising awareness, and driving actionable solutions for those affected by concussions and traumatic brain injuries (TBI). Dr. Kelly’s appointment to the Medical Board reflects his leadership in brain injury research and treatment, reinforcing his influence in shaping the future of concussion care.

As a globally recognized expert in TBI and neurological health, Dr. Kelly has made pioneering contributions to the field. Before joining Oragenics as Chief Medical Officer, he served as the founding director of the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he led advancements in diagnosing and treating brain injuries, particularly for military personnel. His extensive experience also includes working with athletes and individuals impacted by concussions, positioning him as a key advocate for improved care and research.

Janet Huffman, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Oragenics, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for Dr. Kelly’s appointment:

“We are thrilled to see Dr. Kelly recognized for his expertise and dedication to brain health. His leadership at Oragenics has been instrumental in driving the development of ONP-002, our novel intranasal treatment for concussion. His involvement with The Leigh Steinberg Foundation further aligns with our mission to advance brain injury treatment and improve patient outcomes.”

Leigh Steinberg, founder of The Leigh Steinberg Foundation, also welcomed Dr. Kelly’s appointment, highlighting the impact of his expertise and Oragenics’ innovative work in concussion treatment:

“Dr. James Kelly is a distinguished leader in traumatic brain injury research and care, and we are honored to have him join our Medical Board. His expertise and dedication to advancing brain health align with our commitment to reshaping the narrative around concussions and traumatic brain injuries. His leadership at Oragenics in developing an intranasal treatment for concussions represents a critical step toward turning breakthrough research into tangible solutions. By leveraging innovative approaches to treatment, we have the potential to enhance recovery and accessibility for athletes, military personnel, and individuals affected by brain injuries. We look forward to working with Dr. Kelly as he helps guide Oragenics in its mission to prioritize brain health and advance the future of concussion care.”

As a member of the Medical Board, Dr. Kelly will work alongside leading researchers, medical professionals, and advocates to drive forward initiatives in brain health education, innovative research, and improved access to care. His work with Oragenics and the foundation further underscores his dedication to revolutionizing concussion management and enhancing patient outcomes.

“I am honored to join The Leigh Steinberg Foundation’s Medical Board and contribute to its important mission of improving brain health and concussion care,” said Dr. James Kelly. “With greater awareness, research, and innovative treatment options, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by TBI.”

About Oragenics, Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGEN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough treatments for neurological disorders. The company’s lead asset, ONP-002, is an innovative intranasal therapy designed to address the unmet medical need in concussion treatment. Oragenics is committed to pioneering new approaches in neuroscience to improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.oragenics.com .



About The Leigh Steinberg Foundation

The Leigh Steinberg Foundation for Concussion, Traumatic Brain Injury, and Brain Health is dedicated to advancing brain health through advocacy, research, and real-world solutions. Founded by legendary sports agent Leigh Steinberg, the foundation works to raise awareness, support groundbreaking studies, and develop better care strategies for individuals suffering from brain injuries, particularly in sports and military communities.

