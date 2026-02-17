Optimi Health Reports First MDMA-Assisted Treatments of 2026 are Underway Across an Expanded Network of Australian Clinics

MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD delivered through Optimi's direct-to-clinic supply model under Australia's Authorised Prescriber Scheme

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Health Canada-licensed manufacturer of pharmaceutical psychedelic drug products, today reported that the first patients of 2026 have been treated using the Company's MDMA capsules at authorised clinics across Australia, operating under the Authorised Prescriber Scheme.

The Company continues to supply its finished MDMA drug product directly to authorised clinics under Australia's regulated prescribing framework, supporting ongoing patient treatment programs across the country. According to aggregated information obtained through a Freedom of Information request to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), publicly reported data from Australia's Authorised Prescriber Scheme indicated that no serious adverse events (SAEs) were recorded among patients receiving MDMA-assisted therapy under the Scheme as of September 16, 2025.

More recently, the Australian Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA) recently announced a $740 million veterans rehabilitation plan that includes support for psychedelic-assisted therapy for eligible veterans with PTSD.

"Entering 2026 with active treatments underway across a growing clinic network is an important step in the continued development of regulated MDMA-assisted therapy," said Dane Stevens, CEO and Co-Founder of Optimi Health. "Our direct-to-clinic supply model allows us to maintain manufacturing oversight, ensure our product is cost effective, and support authorised prescribers within Australia's established regulatory framework. We believe this structure provides a scalable pathway for responsible commercial expansion."

Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) are being collected by the Australian National University (ANU) as part of an expanding real-world evidence (RWE) program focused on MDMA-assisted therapy for the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Optimi holds a Drug Establishment Licence issued by Health Canada that authorises the manufacture of 60 mg and 40 mg MDMA capsules for regulated therapeutic use, including the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, where permitted by local regulatory frameworks.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, approximately 5-6% of Australians experience PTSD in a given year, representing roughly 1.3 to 1.5 million people, with higher prevalence among veterans and first responders.

Clinicians, hospital networks, and authorised programs operating under the Authorised Prescriber Scheme may seek information regarding access through Mind Medicine Australia at ilan@mindmedicineaustralia.org.

For global enquiries outside of Australia, please contact sales@optimihealth.ca.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10615/283872_e9a6112204b1bb34_001full.jpg

About Optimi Health Corp.

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) is a leading producer of prescribed psychedelic treatments for mental health therapies. As a Health Canada-licensed, GMP compliant pharmaceutical manufacturer producing validated MDMA and botanical psilocybin products from two 10,000-square-foot facilities in British Columbia, Optimi supplies active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms to regulated channels, with products currently in market for prescription use in Australia via the Authorized Prescriber Scheme and accessible in Canada through the Special Access Program. For more information, please visit www.optimihealth.ca.

