Opentrons Announces $40M Series E Round to Standardize AI-Driven Science on Its Robots

$40 million Series E, led by healthcare investor Avego, with participation by BroadOak Capital Partners; existing investors include SoftBank Vision Fund and Khosla Ventures.

Every experiment run on Opentrons® laboratory automation robots generates structured, reproducible data, laying the foundation for autonomous science.

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opentrons Labworks Inc., the leader in open, AI-native laboratory automation, today announced a $40 million Series E financing led by healthcare investor Avego, with additional investment from BroadOak Capital Partners. Opentrons will use the capital to scale its robotics, software, and data infrastructure tools, which scientists around the world increasingly rely on to accelerate discovery.

While AI is transforming how science is conducted, the physical lab has become a bottleneck. Scientists can use frontier models to generate hypotheses and design experiments far faster than laboratories can test them. Opentrons closes that gap with its Opentrons Flex® platform, which includes robots and AI systems that enable experiments to be designed, run, and improved in a continuous loop. Considering its deployment of over 11,000 robots to laboratories in over 80 countries, including at 90 percent of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, Opentrons’ combination of scale and AI-readiness puts it at the center of autonomous science.

"Millions of scientists spend much of their day on manual work a robot can do. Giving that time back to discovery is the biggest opportunity in science," said James Atwood, PhD, CEO of Opentrons. "We made lab automation accessible for any lab, and our systems are built for AI to run experiments directly. That is why autonomous science is standardizing on Opentrons."

The Series E will fund Opentrons’ next phase of growth in autonomous science, where its AI and robotics systems work together to design, execute and learn from experiments required to achieve its customers’ scientific goals. The company will invest in AI-driven experimental execution, extend its automation capabilities, and expand into new markets and geographies.

"Every AI-driven discovery still has to be tested in a real lab," said James Flexner, Managing Partner at Avego. "Drug developers and AI companies alike are moving experimental work forward toward automated workflows that generate usable data. We see a significant opportunity for autonomous science to converge around Opentrons’ platform."

Additionally, the Series E will allow Opentrons to enable faster protocol development through its software and AI, expand capabilities across its robots and instruments, and provide deeper integration of its tools into the broader lab automation ecosystem. With its open platform, global installed base, and more than a decade of laboratory automation experience, Opentrons will continue to empower academic groups, diagnostics labs, and global pharmaceutical companies worldwide to bring autonomous science to their own benches.

About Opentrons

Opentrons builds the execution layer for autonomous science. Its open, API-driven laboratory robots standardize biological experimentation, creating a continuous learning loop between AI models and the physical lab. Opentrons currently has more than 11,000 robots deployed worldwide, including at every top-20 U.S. research university and 14 of the top 15 global biopharma companies. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, Opentrons is backed by Avego Management LLC, BroadOak Capital Partners, SoftBank, Khosla Ventures, Sands Capital, Lerer Hippeau and Y Combinator. Learn more at opentrons.com.

About Avego

Avego, founded in 2015 by former healthcare entrepreneurs, is a multi-strategy healthcare-focused investment firm with offices in New York and Georgia. Through its strategies, which include private equity and venture capital and Avego invests in private and public companies developing and commercializing innovative products and services for patients, practitioners and other stakeholders across the healthcare continuum. To learn more about Avego, visit avego.com.

Media contact

Patrick Schmidt, Consort Partners

opentrons@consortpartners.com