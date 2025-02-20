OpenEvidence Achieves $1 Billion Valuation in Sequoia-led Round and Announces Content Partnership with the New England Journal of Medicine

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenEvidence, the fastest-growing platform for doctors in history, has closed a Series A with Sequoia Capital at a $1 billion valuation. This milestone marks OpenEvidence’s first institutional investment and brings the company’s total capital raised to over $100 million.

OpenEvidence is on a mission to organize and expand the world’s collective medical knowledge

OpenEvidence is on a mission to organize and expand the world’s collective medical knowledge, offering a groundbreaking AI copilot for doctors that assists them in making critical decisions at the point of care. This innovative platform is now a trusted resource for hundreds of thousands of verified doctors at over 10,000 care centers across the United States. Built from the ground up specifically for medical professionals, OpenEvidence is trained on specialized content, including the New England Journal of Medicine, through strategic partnerships. As a professional tool available exclusively to healthcare providers, OpenEvidence is free for verified doctors in the United States.

“As we come upon our platform’s two-year anniversary later this spring, OpenEvidence is trusted and used daily by hundreds of thousands of doctors. But we’re just getting started,” said Daniel Nadler, Founder of OpenEvidence. “Our Series A with Sequoia will enable OpenEvidence to continue building the most trusted AI platform for doctors and other medical professionals in the world.”

OpenEvidence, whose team is largely made-up of AI scientists from PhD programs at Harvard and MIT, will use the funding to train its next generation of medical domain-specialized Large Language Models (LLMs) and continue to assemble and grow the best team of scientists working at the intersection of LLMs and medicine.

“As growing caseloads and patient demands make it near impossible for doctors to stay current and deliver the best care, OpenEvidence is the solution physicians have been yearning for,” said Pat Grady, partner at Sequoia Capital. “The scale of OpenEvidence’s life-saving impact is massive, positioning it to become one of the most important companies of the next decade. We’re proud to partner with Daniel and the OpenEvidence team as they transform healthcare delivery for both physicians and patients.”

OpenEvidence will also use the funding to forge strategic content partnerships, as well as to build and grow its own library of advanced medical knowledge through direct collaboration with world-leading medical researchers in oncology, neuroscience, cardiology, and other specialties.

Accordingly, OpenEvidence is today also announcing that it has signed a multi-year content agreement with NEJM Group, publisher of the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). Under this agreement, all published content and multimedia from 1990 forward from NEJM, NEJM Evidence, NEJM AI, NEJM Catalyst, and NEJM Journal Watch will be provided to OpenEvidence to inform answers delivered on the OpenEvidence platform.

“In serving clinicians, it is crucial that the trusted evidence we publish informs clinical decisions,” said David Sampson, Vice President and Chief Publishing Officer of NEJM Group, publisher of the New England Journal of Medicine. “OpenEvidence is emerging as a preferred resource for many clinicians. We are delighted to support OpenEvidence as a content partner, and we look forward to further collaborating with OpenEvidence to improve the delivery of clinical knowledge.”

About OpenEvidence

