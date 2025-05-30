Ontada Unveils Comprehensive Data on Social Determinants of Health and Outcomes of Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer at ASCO

Findings show Black and Hispanic Patients Have 30% Higher Risk of Advanced-Stage Diagnosis

Ontada®, a leader in real-world oncology data and insights, is proud to present its latest research findings in a pivotal oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The study, titled, "Real-world Social Determinants of Health and Outcomes of Early-onset Colorectal Cancer: An Analysis of a Large Nationally Representative US Community Oncology Network," provides critical data on the impact of social determinants on the outcomes of early-onset colorectal cancer (EO-CRC) patients, and offers one of the largest studies of EO-CRC to date. Over 104,000 patients with CRC were studied, including nearly 15,000 patients with early-onset CRC.

Key Data Findings

Racial and ethnic disparities: A higher burden of EO-CRC was observed among patients of Black and American Indian/Alaskan Native race and Hispanic/Latino ethnicity.

A higher burden of EO-CRC was observed among patients of Black and American Indian/Alaskan Native race and Hispanic/Latino ethnicity. Obesity as a risk factor: There was a 5% higher prevalence of obesity among patients with early-onset CRC versus average onset CRC.

There was a 5% higher prevalence of obesity among patients with early-onset CRC versus average onset CRC. More advanced stage at diagnosis for EO-CRC: Patients with EO-CRC have an 11% greater likelihood of diagnosis at Stage III or IV disease as compared to average-onset disease.

Patients with EO-CRC have an 11% greater likelihood of diagnosis at Stage III or IV disease as compared to average-onset disease. Poorer survival associated with advancing age: At each cancer stage, patients with EO-CRC had a longer overall survival as compared to patients with average-onset CRC, reflecting existing knowledge about cancer survival decreasing with advancing age.

At each cancer stage, patients with EO-CRC had a longer overall survival as compared to patients with average-onset CRC, reflecting existing knowledge about cancer survival decreasing with advancing age. Importance of screening and earlier diagnosis: Among all patients with CRC, including early-onset diagnosis, disease stage at diagnosis was the strongest predictor of overall survival, reflecting the importance of earlier detection and screening programs for all.

“Understanding the complex interplay between social factors and cancer incidence and outcomes is crucial for developing effective, patient-centered care strategies, and this research underscores the importance of understanding and then intervening on social determinants of health to improve care for patients with EO-CRC,” said Jessica K. Paulus, ScD, senior director, Real-World Research, Ontada. “Ontada’s data provides a clear and compelling picture of the impact of social determinants on the outcomes of patients with EO-CRC. By leveraging our unique data emanating from the nationally representative The US Oncology Network and our measures of social determinants at scale, we can drive meaningful changes in clinical practice and policy, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes.”

Study Methodology

This retrospective observational cohort study examined adult CRC patients within The US Oncology Network and non-Network practices, encompassing over 2,700 community-based providers treating more than 1.4 million patients annually. All patients diagnosed with CRC between 2000 and 2024 were included; patients were categorized as EO-CRC if they were <50 years at first diagnosis and average-onset (AO)-CRC otherwise. Over 104,000 patients with CRC were studied, including nearly 15,000 patients with early-onset CRC. Patient characteristics were sourced from iKnowMed, an oncology-specific electronic health record system, and descriptively summarized. Overall Survival (OS) was assessed from diagnosis using Kaplan-Meier methods.

Other Research at ASCO 2025

Ontada is showcasing its research capabilities at ASCO with 12 accepted abstracts on topics such as using large language models to extract cancer data, accelerating Phase 2 clinical development with real-world data in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, validating real-world event-free survival in early-stage triple negative breast cancer, analyzing outcomes of BRAF-mutated melanoma patients, and providing a descriptive epidemiology of Waldenström Macroglobulinemia.

“At Ontada, we are at the forefront of transforming cancer care through the power of real-world data and insights,” said Christine Davis, president, Ontada. “Our extensive research at ASCO 2025 underscores our commitment to driving meaningful advancements in oncology. This research will not only highlight the critical role of real-world evidence in improving patient outcomes but also demonstrate our dedication to addressing the complex challenges faced by cancer patients and healthcare providers.”

Ontada is a part of McKesson, which has an unmatched portfolio of oncology businesses and partners that provide research, insights, technologies, and services that are helping address barriers and improve cancer and specialty care. At ASCO, McKesson-supported businesses including The US Oncology Network, Ontada, and Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), are part of approximately 170 accepted abstracts and presentations. These are inclusive of oral and poster presentations, educational sessions, late-breaking studies, and early-phase studies.

For a comprehensive list of Ontada abstracts and presentations, visit Ontada’s ASCO 2025 Site. Additionally, visit the Ontada Booth (#35093) at the McCormick Place Convention Center from May 30 – June 3 to explore the data presented at ASCO 2025 and experience Ontada’s solutions firsthand.

About Ontada®

Ontada is an oncology technology and insights business dedicated to transforming the fight against cancer. Part of McKesson Corporation, Ontada was founded on the core belief that precise insights – delivered exactly at the point of need – can save more patients’ lives. We connect the full patient journey by combining technologies used by The US Oncology Network and other community oncology providers with real-world data and research relied on by all top 15 global life sciences companies. Our work helps accelerate innovation and powers the future of cancer care. For more information, visit Ontada.com.

About McKesson Oncology and Specialty Solutions

It’s an unprecedented time for patients living with cancer as life sciences companies race to create new, cutting-edge therapies. With cancer care becoming more targeted, providers, life sciences companies, and payers face a multitude of challenges and complexity in the development of new treatments and making them accessible to patients in need. At McKesson, our unmatched portfolio of oncology businesses and partners provide research, insights, technologies, and services that are helping to address these hurdles and improve cancer and specialty care.

