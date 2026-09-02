Ono Pharma Enters into a Drug Discovery Partnership with Aitia in Neurological Diseases

— Leveraging Cutting-Edge Causal AI-Based Digital Twins —

Aitia’s Gemini Digital Twin (GDT) platform enables the inference of causal relationships to identify novel drug targets, which is not possible with conventional correlation-based AI. Each GDT is a virtual patient model that reflects the disease characteristics of real patients.

GDTs are built by Aitia’s causal AI-based REFS™ technology, which is expected to be highly compatible with the discovery of novel therapeutic targets for neurological diseases that are characterized by complex interactions among genetic, developmental, neural network, immune, and environmental factors.

Ono has exclusive worldwide rights to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates to the targets identified by Aitia.

OSAKA, Japan & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President and COO: Toichi Takino; “Ono”) today announced that it has entered into a drug discovery partnership agreement with Aitia, Inc. (Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA; CEO: Colin Hill; “Aitia”).

Under the terms of the agreement, Aitia will utilize its REFS™ technology to build Gemini Digital Twins (GDTs) of neurological diseases and identify new therapeutic targets and biomarkers. Ono will have an exclusive worldwide option right to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates to the targets identified by Aitia.

“Ono has long been committed to creating innovative medicines for diseases with high unmet medical needs, including neurological diseases. Through this collaboration, we are delighted to leverage cutting-edge REFS™ technology to identify true therapeutic targets in neurological diseases, where disease mechanisms are complex and not yet fully understood. We believe this will accelerate the development of innovative medicines. We will continue to expand our R&D pipeline in the neurology field and strive to deliver new treatments to patients,” said Seishi Katsumata, Corporate Officer / Executive Vice President, Discovery & Research of Ono.

“We are honored to partner with Ono, a company with a strong track record in the neurology field. By utilizing our state-of-the-art causal AI-powered REFS™ technology, we are confident that we can build Gemini Digital Twins that uncover true disease mechanisms and therapeutic targets that could not be identified with conventional AI, thereby accelerating the development of new therapies,” said Colin Hill, CEO and co-founder of Aitia.

About REFS™ Technology

REFS™ technology is a groundbreaking drug discovery platform developed exclusively by Aitia, utilizing advanced causal AI. By integrating and analyzing patient clinical information and omics data through causal AI simulations, this technology creates virtual patient models (Gemini Digital Twins), from which it is possible to predict new therapeutic targets and disease hypotheses based on causal relationships—something that conventional correlation-based AI cannot achieve. In particular, Aitia’s REFS™ technology is expected to enable the discovery of previously unknown disease mechanisms and drug targets in the highly challenging neurology field, where disease mechanisms remain poorly understood.

About Aitia

Aitia is a biotechnology company that leverages its proprietary causal-AI REFS™ technology to build human data-based Gemini Digital Twins and discover new therapeutic targets and biomarkers in oncology, neurology, immunology, and other human disease areas.

About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. delivers innovative medicines for patients worldwide. Upholding its philosophy of “Dedicated to the Fight against Disease and Pain,” Ono targets areas with unmet medical needs including oncology, immunology & inflammation, and neurology, and fosters partnerships with academic and biotech organizations to accelerate drug discovery. Through its affiliate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Ono is accelerating clinical development and commercial operations in the US and Europe to drive global business expansion and further its commitment to patient care. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Corporate Communications

public_relations@ono-pharma.com