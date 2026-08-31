OnKure Therapeutics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKUR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel precision medicines, today announced that senior management will participate in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York on September 14 – 16, 2026.

The OnKure management team will host one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Morgan Stanley representative to schedule meetings.

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OKUR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of vascular anomalies and cancers that are underserved by available therapies. Using a structure and computational chemistry-driven drug design platform, OnKure is committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of vascular anomalies and cancer. OnKure aims to become a leader in targeting PI3Kα and has multiple programs designed to enable best-in-class targeting of this important molecular target.

For more information about OnKure, visit us at www.onkure.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Dan Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com