Oncotelic Advances AI-Powered GMP Manufacturing Services Platform for Revenue-Generating AI and Robotics Manufacturing Services

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncotelic" or the "Company") (OTCQB: OTLC) today announced the completion of key Phase 2 objectives in its joint manufacturing automation initiative with TechForce Robotics, Inc. ("TechForce"), advancing the commercialization of an artificial intelligence ("AI") powered good manufacturing practices ("GMP") manufacturing services platform (the "Platform") at SAPU Bio, Oncotelic's 45%-owned OEB-5 sterile injectable cGMP manufacturing joint venture.

The Phase 2 deployment expands the operational capabilities of PDAOAI™, Oncotelic's proprietary AI platform, across sterile manufacturing operations, electronic batch records ("eBR"), GMP workflow execution, cleanroom monitoring, and autonomous materials movement. The initiative represents a significant step toward offering AI-enabled manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies seeking greater manufacturing efficiency, compliance, and scalability.

Oncotelic is deploying and validating PDAOAI™ inside a functioning sterile injectable manufacturing facility actively supporting pharmaceutical development and clinical manufacturing activities. The Company believes the combination of AI-driven workflow execution, robotic automation, and GMP manufacturing infrastructure creates a differentiated Platform capable of supporting future software licensing, automation deployment, manufacturing partnerships, and technology-enabled contract development and manufacturing services.

"Our objective is not simply to deploy AI inside a manufacturing facility," said Saran Saund, Chief Business Officer and Head of AI, Oncotelic Therapeutics. "Our objective is to create a new generation of intelligent GMP manufacturing services that improve efficiency, reduce operational burden, and create additional revenue opportunities beyond traditional pharmaceutical development."

Phase 2 builds upon the successful deployment of autonomous robotic support systems within SAPU Bio and extends the collaboration into broader manufacturing operations. The combined platform integrates Oncotelic's PDAOAI™ intelligence layer with TechForce Robotics' autonomous robotic systems to create an operational framework for intelligent pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The Company believes pharmaceutical manufacturing represents a significant opportunity for AI-driven automation. Global spending on pharmaceutical manufacturing software, automation, electronic batch record systems, and related digital manufacturing infrastructure represents a multi-billion-dollar annual market, with increasing demand for compliant, scalable solutions capable of supporting advanced therapeutics and high-containment manufacturing environments.

PDAOAI™ and the integrated robotics platform will be demonstrated during the BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego, where the Company will engage potential pharmaceutical manufacturing partners, biotechnology customers, and strategic collaborators interested in next-generation GMP manufacturing solutions. SAPU Bio serves as the initial commercial deployment site and operational proving ground for the platform, enabling Oncotelic and TechForce to validate real-world manufacturing applications before broader commercialization efforts.

Additional information about the BIO 2026 joint exhibit experience is available at www.techforcerobotics.com/bio-2026.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The Company's mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from the robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed over 500 patent applications and holds 75 issued U.S. patents. Beyond its internal programs, the Company also licenses and co-develops select drug candidates through joint ventures. Currently, Oncotelic owns 45% of GMP Bio, a joint venture under Dr. Trieu's leadership and guidance, which is advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates that further complement and strengthen Oncotelic's strategic position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

Oncotelic also develops PDAOAI™, its proprietary artificial intelligence platform for drug discovery, cleanroom automation, and AI-assisted GMP manufacturing. Through Oncotelic's relationship with SAPU Bio — an OEB-5 sterile injectable cGMP manufacturing facility — PDAOAI™ underpins the Company's joint development work with TechForce Robotics on intelligent automation for high-containment GMP biomanufacturing.

For more information, please visit www.oncotelic.com.

About TechForce Robotics

TechForce Robotics, Inc., a subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc., develops and deploys AI-enhanced autonomous robotic systems for commercial, hospitality, and pharmaceutical environments through its Robotics-as-a-Service Provider (RaaSP) model. TechForce is Oncotelic's joint development partner on intelligent automation for pharmaceutical manufacturing and cleanroom operations. For more information, please visit www.techforcerobotics.com.

Oncotelic Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking and are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business and future plans. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (including the negative of such terms).

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation: the completion, scope, timing, capabilities, and commercialization of Phase 2 objectives under our joint manufacturing automation initiative with TechForce Robotics; the operational utility, performance, and customer adoption of the AI-Powered GMP Manufacturing Services Platform; the application of PDAOAI™ to sterile manufacturing operations, electronic batch records, GMP workflow execution, cleanroom monitoring, and autonomous materials movement; the potential for future software licensing, automation deployment, manufacturing partnerships, and technology-enabled contract development and manufacturing services; the size, growth, and addressability of the pharmaceutical manufacturing software and automation market; the demonstration of PDAOAI™ and the integrated robotics platform at BIO International Convention 2026; the role of SAPU Bio as commercial deployment site and proving ground; regulatory interactions and potential approvals; development or commercialization of any product candidates within the Oncotelic / GMP Bio / Sapu ecosystem; future financings, strategic transactions, and/or public offerings involving our joint ventures or affiliates; and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to: the competitive market of AI-enabled GMP manufacturing software and AI-enabled robotics; the performance and continued cooperation of our robotics and automation partners, including TechForce Robotics; the inherent uncertainties of drug discovery and development; our ability to enroll patients and complete studies on expected timelines; whether preclinical or early clinical findings (including biomarker associations) will be replicated in larger, controlled trials; regulatory developments in the United States and other jurisdictions; competitive developments; our ability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection; our liquidity and access to capital; the performance of collaborators, suppliers, and manufacturers; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@oncotelic.com

Corporate Communications

IBN | Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000

# # #