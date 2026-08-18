OncoOne Establishes Scientific Advisory Board to Support its Modular PreTarg-it® Platform for Radionuclide Therapies

VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OncoOne, a biotechnology company utilizing its expert knowledge in antibody engineering to support the further growth of targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies globally, announced their new Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) members whose collective expertise spans foundational research, translational medicine and scientific collaborations. The interdisciplinary guidance from the SAB will be instrumental in advancing and broadening the company’s PreTarg-it®, a modular platform for pretargeted radioimmunotherapy that separates tumor targeting from radionuclide delivery by using a sequential approach to enable more precise irradiation while limiting damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

“The growing body of promising preclinical data for our PreTarg-it®-based pretargeted radioimmunotherapy programs illustrates its broad potential across oncology indications such as breast, ovarian, colon and lung cancers,” commented Randolf Kerschbaumer, Ph.D., CEO of OncoOne. “Our goal is to effectively expand therapeutic windows, improve target accuracy and increase patient safety to enable radioimmunotherapies to better address notoriously underserved cancers. We are looking forward to working closely with this distinguished team of experts whose insights and guidance will be invaluable for the development of our radiopharmaceutical therapies and our collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners.”

The members of OncoOne’s Scientific Advisory Board include:

Danielle Meyrick, PhD, MD

Dr. Danielle Meyrick is a clinician, radiopharmaceutical chemist, and biotech executive with over 20 years of experience in radiopharmaceutical development, clinical strategy, and translational medicine. She has held Chief Medical Officer roles at ITM Radiopharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, and AdvanCell, leading global clinical development, regulatory strategy, and medical affairs from first-in-human studies through commercialization. With expertise spanning radiochemistry, theranostics, CMC, clinical development, and global regulatory interactions, Dr. Meyrick has also become a trusted advisor to radiopharmaceutical start-ups, investors, and venture capital firms, supporting due diligence, fundraising, strategic partnerships, and company growth across the radiopharma sector.

Hakim Bouterfa, Dr. rer. physiol.

Dr. Hakim Bouterfa is a life sciences entrepreneur, scientist, and biotechnology executive with more than 25 years of international experience in oncology, radiopharmaceuticals, clinical development, and medical affairs. Throughout his career, he has founded, built, and successfully exited several life science companies while leading the development of innovative oncology and radiopharmaceutical programs from early research through commercialization. Dr. Bouterfa has held senior leadership positions including Chief Medical Officer and Board Member at Eckert & Ziegler AG, Co-Founder and CEO of Pentixapharm AG, Founder and Managing Director of Octreopharm GmbH, Vice President at Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals, and Global Medical Director for Oncology at Novartis. He is currently Founder and Managing Director of Hakim Bouterfa Consulting GmbH, where he advises companies on corporate strategy, clinical development, translational medicine, and value creation in the life sciences sector. Combining a strong scientific foundation in molecular biology and translational medicine with extensive executive leadership experience, Dr. Bouterfa is recognized for driving innovation, company growth, and strategic development within the global radiopharmaceutical and oncology landscape.

Michael Freissmuth, MD

Dr. Freissmuth was the Director of the Center of Physiology & Pharmacology as well as the Chairman of the Institute of Pharmacology at the Medical University in Vienna. He was appointed Professor of Pharmacology in 1995 and received many awards, including the Novartis Award for Medicine. Dr. Freissmuth is a member of numerous editorial boards and serves on several review panels and scientific advisory boards. His most recent appointments include positions on international panels such as the Scientific Advisory Board of the Institut Cochin de Génétique Moléculaire in Paris and of the Engelhorn Foundation for Life Sciences. He is also a member of the supervisory board of Boehringer Ingelheim Austria and of AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Freissmuth is an inaugural member of OncoOne’s scientific advisory board, where he continues to support the development of the company’s pipeline of biotherapeutics.

About OncoOne

OncoOne is a biotechnology company developing modular pretargeted radioimmunotherapies for cancer using its proprietary PreTarg-it® platform. Our team combines expertise in antibody engineering, radiopharmaceutical science, translational oncology, and regulatory strategy. This integrated knowledge enables the design of targeted therapies with enhanced precision and flexibility across oncology indications. Guided by a structured development strategy, we advance differentiated programs enabled by the modular PreTarg-it® platform and designed for strategic industry partnerships.

For OncoOne:

Randolf Kerschbaumer, Ph.D., CEO

Website: https://www.oncoone.com/

E-mail: randolf.kerschbaumer@oncoone.com

Phone: +43 1 909 2208 - 6000

For Media Inquiries:

Trophic Communications

Maggie Scott

E-mail: OncoOne@trophic.eu

Phone: +49 160 244 9643