ONCOMATRYX Raises €25 Million to Foster OMTX705 Clinical Trials

ZAMUDIO, Spain--ONCOMATRYX, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel ADCs against the tumor microenvironment, has successfully raised €25 million, to fund Phase Ib-II clinical trials of OMTX705, a first-in-class ADC targeting FAP.





The funding round was led by the company’s existing investors and included a €10 million strategic investment from Centro para el Desarrollo Tecnológico y la Innovación. This endorsement highlights the confidence in ONCOMATRYX pioneering ADCs to treat metastatic solid tumors.

“We are thrilled to count on the continued support of our existing investors and welcome CDTI through Innvierte, an investment program of CDTI” said Dr. Laureano Simon, CEO of ONCOMATRYX. “This funding validates our clinical progress and equips us to execute on critical milestones and deliver transformative therapies to patients.”

About Oncomatryx

Oncomatryx has developed a proprietary Antibody-Drug Conjugates platform that targets Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts in the microenvironment of metastatic solid tumors.

Oncomatryx pioneering ADCs against immunosuppressive CAFs are developed in collaboration with prestigious universities, hospitals and research centers in USA and Europe.

Phase I clinical results of OMTX705, a novel ADC targeting Fibroblast Activation Protein in the Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts, will be presented at major Oncology conferences along 2025.

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05547321?term=oncomatryx&draw=2&rank=1

For more information and updates about Oncomatryx and its clinical programs, please contact:

Pedro Esnaola

CPAO

pesnaola@oncomatryx.com