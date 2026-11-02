OncoC4 Appoints Dr. Dan Janiak as Chief Business Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoC4, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for cancer and immunological diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Dan Janiak as Chief Business Officer.

Dan brings more than 15 years of experience building, financing, and scaling biotechnology companies across oncology, neurology, and rare diseases. His background spans corporate strategy, business development, venture investing, and new company formation. Most recently, he served as Executive Director, Business Development at AstraZeneca, where he led oncology platform transactions involving artificial intelligence, machine learning, and enabling technologies.

"We are delighted to welcome Dan to OncoC4 at an important stage in the Company's growth," said Yang Liu, Ph.D., Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of OncoC4. "Dan brings a rare combination of scientific understanding, strategic judgment and transaction experience across both emerging biotechnology companies and global biopharmaceutical organizations. His experience building partnerships, executing complex transactions and developing corporate strategy will be highly valuable as we continue to advance our pipeline and pursue opportunities to maximize the value of our innovative therapies for patients."

Prior to joining AstraZeneca, Dan served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Trotana Therapeutics. Before joining Trotana, Dan was the first employee of Taysha Gene Therapies, where he served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development and helped build the company from its inception.

Earlier in his career, Dan held strategy and corporate development roles at VelosBio and AveXis. He began his career in venture investing and new company creation at Mercury Fund and In-Q-Tel, where he managed investments across therapeutics and medical technologies and advised numerous emerging biopharmaceutical companies.

"OncoC4 has built a compelling portfolio of innovative oncology and immunology programs, and I am excited to join the company at this important point in its evolution," said Dan Janiak, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer of OncoC4. "I look forward to working with Yang and the leadership team to advance OncoC4's business development and corporate strategy, build strategic partnerships, and create opportunities that can accelerate the company's programs and bring new therapies to patients."

Dan is a Kauffman Fellow and earned a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland, College Park where he held the Fischell Fellowship in Biomedical Engineering.

About OncoC4

Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, OncoC4 is a privately held, late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is actively engaged in the discovery and development of novel biologics for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases. OncoC4's pipeline features assets with first-in-class and best-in-class potential targeting both novel and well-validated targets across oncology and immunological diseases. Among them, cesalatamig is a wholly owned and highly differentiated PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody currently undergoing rapid global clinical development in multiple oncology indications. Tasafustobart (ONC-841) is a first-in-class anti-SIGLEC-10 antibody currently in a Phase 2 trial for oncology indications and a Phase 1 trial for neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, OncoC4 recently initiated a first-in-human trial of ONC-783, a first-in-class T cell engager targeting a novel CD24 epitope selectively expressed across a broad spectrum of human cancers, including solid tumors and hematological malignancies, in the United States. OncoC4 has a strategic collaboration with BioNTech to co-develop gotistobart (BNT316/ONC-392), a tumor microenvironment-selective Treg depletion candidate targeting CTLA-4, in multiple solid tumor indications, including an ongoing pivotal clinical trial in squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

For more information, please visit www.oncoc4.com

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SOURCE OncoC4