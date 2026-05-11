Onco-Innovations Progresses Toward IND Preparation as Nucro-Technics Commences Bioanalysis for PNKP Inhibitor Technology

Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN:A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") announces that Nucro-Technics Inc. ("Nucro-Technics"), a Toronto-based contract research organization collaborating with Onco on preclinical development, has commenced advanced bioanalytical work in support of the Company's ongoing non-GLP1 pharmacokinetic (PK) and biodistribution animal model study involving A83B4C63, the active pharmaceutical ingredient ("API") for Onco's exclusively-licensed PNKP Inhibitor Technology (the "Technology"). The initiation of this work represents a significant step forward in translating the Technology from early-stage discovery into a development-ready therapeutic candidate.

Nucro-Technics has begun developing and executing specialized liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) analytical methods2 required to measure the API within biological samples generated during the animal model study. These analytical tools will allow researchers to accurately assess how the compound behaves in vivo, supporting a deeper understanding of its exposure, distribution, and potential therapeutic relevance. Although highly technical, this work provides the essential measurement capabilities on which meaningful PK and biodistribution insights depend.

The start of this analytical phase marks a natural progression of Onco's preclinical program, enabling the Company to generate the datasets needed to refine dosing strategies, inform formulation work, and prepare for subsequent GLP-compliant studies. This stage builds upon earlier development efforts and strengthens the foundation of the Company's IND-enabling plan (see Company press release dated September 28, 2025).

"The initiation of this analytical phase gives us the capability to generate the data that truly drives decision-making in early drug development. It allows us to understand how our PNKP inhibitor behaves in vivo and ensures that each subsequent study is grounded in high-quality evidence. This is the type of foundational work that moves a program from concept toward a real clinical candidate," said Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

Nucro-Technics will continue method development, perform non-GLP analyses, and deliver the corresponding reports in alignment with the study's operational timelines. This coordinated effort supports Onco's broader goal of advancing the Technology toward clinical evaluation and expanding the pipeline of next-generation DNA Damage Response Inhibitor (DDRi) therapies.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1 888 261 8055

investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in relation to the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

1 Good Laboratory Practice

2 Liquid chromatography coupled to mass spectrometry (LC-MS) is the gold standard in bioanalysis for the development of quantitative assays to support drug development or therapeutic drug monitoring (see doi: 10.1007/s00216-021-03583-2 for more). SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

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