Onco-Innovations Engages Investment Bank to Pursue Nasdaq Cross-listing and Potential Concurrent Equity Offering

Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged a U.S. investment bank to serve as its capital markets advisor in connection with the Company's intention to pursue a potential cross-listing of its common shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq" or the "Exchange") and to evaluate and structure a potential concurrent equity financing. The structure and terms of the contemplated financing have not yet been finalized.

This engagement forms part of the Company's ongoing evaluation of options intended to support long-term corporate development. The advisory mandate will include analysis and planning related to listing requirements, regulatory considerations and the capitalization strategies necessary to facilitate the potential U.S. cross-listing and concurrent financing.

The Company notes that no assurance can be given that a cross-listing or concurrent financing will be completed, and any such listing would remain subject to meeting applicable regulatory, governance, and exchange requirements.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1 888 261 8055

investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's engagement of a U.S. investment bank, the potential U.S. cross-listing of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the completion of a potential concurrent equity offering, the anticipated benefits of such a listing and / or equity offering, and the Company's expectations regarding its strategic review process and related capital markets activities. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire