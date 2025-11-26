Onco-Innovations Attends University of Alberta’s 2025 Innovation Awards

Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN:A3EKSZ)(OTCQB:ONNVF) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it was invited to attend the University of Alberta's 2025 Innovation Awards in Edmonton, Alberta, which were held on November 21, 2025. The annual ceremony is meant to recognize outstanding research and innovation that can translate university discoveries into societal and commercial impact.

This year marked the first time the University of Alberta has included technology licensees, highlighting the institution's growing focus on industry collaboration and the advancement of technologies from lab to market. In 2024, Onco-Innovations licensed a portfolio of oncology-related technologies from the University, supporting the translation of university research into next-generation cancer therapeutics.

"We were honored to join the University of Alberta in a shared commitment to advancing oncology innovation. The University's decades of foundational research, combined with our mission to pursue and commercialize transformative cancer therapeutics, represent the very best of Canadian scientific collaboration," stated Thomas O'Shaughnessy, Chief Executive Officer of Onco-Innovations.

Onco-Innovations and the University of Alberta entered into an exclusive license agreement in 2024 granting Onco the right to develop and commercialize the PNKP Inhibitor Technology, a pioneering approach designed to enhance the effectiveness of DNA-damage-based cancer treatments. Developed through more than 15 years of research at the University of Alberta, the PNKP Inhibitor Technology has resulted in nine issued patents, representing a major advancement in targeting DNA repair mechanisms in cancer cells.

The PNKP Inhibitor Technology is designed to sensitize cancer cells to chemotherapy and radiation by delaying DNA repair, thereby improving treatment outcomes. In both in-vitro and in-vivo studies, the technology has demonstrated strong potential across multiple cancer types. Through its collaboration with the University of Alberta, Onco-Innovations continues to advance preclinical development and IND-enabling studies, with the goal of progressing this innovative platform toward clinical evaluation.

"This recognition reflects the importance of translating strong academic science into real therapeutic application. As we advance this platform, the growing body of mechanistic and preclinical evidence continues to reinforce its potential to redefine how DNA repair pathways are targeted in cancer treatment," said Dr. Islam Mohamed, Chair of the Scientific & Clinical Advisory Board.

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the issuance of a total of 60,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to certain directors of the Company pursuant to its equity incentive plan (the "Plan").

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, focussed on oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The Company has an exclusive license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

