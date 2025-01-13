Onchilles Expands Leadership Team to Advance First-in-Class Pan-Cancer Therapeutics Targeting the ELANE Pathway into Clinical Trials

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ELANE--Onchilles Pharma, a private biotech company pioneering pan-cancer therapeutics that harness the ELANE pathway – a novel innate immune mechanism enabling potent and selective cancer killing with immune preservation – announced today the appointment of Dr. Lev Becker as Chief Scientific Officer and Emily Roberts-Thomson as Senior Vice President of Development Operations.





Dr. Becker, the scientific founder of Onchilles Pharma, and his research team led the groundbreaking discovery of the ELANE pathway. As CSO, Dr. Becker will focus on advancing the company’s pipeline, which includes NEU-002, nearing development candidate status, and N17350, a tumor-directed therapy set to enter first-in-human trials in 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lev as Chief Scientific Officer and have him formally join Onchilles full-time,” said Court Turner, Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer of Onchilles Pharma. “Lev has been a driving force behind our scientific achievements, and his vision will continue to propel our programs forward. We are also excited to have Emily join our team during this pivotal year as we prepare to bring our first drug candidate into clinical trials. Her extensive expertise in clinical development and operational strategy will be invaluable to achieving our goals.”

Onchilles is developing next-generation therapeutics that combine pan-cancer killing with immune preservation – an unmet need not addressed by current cytotoxic agents or immunotherapies. The company’s lead drug candidates have shown potent single-agent efficacy and immune activation across a diverse range of preclinical cancer models, overcoming tumor heterogeneity and driving effective anti-tumor immunity.

Dr. Becker’s research, published in Cell, identified the ELANE pathway as a mechanism by which neutrophil elastase selectively targets and kills cancer cells while sparing immune cells and healthy tissues. His leadership as CSO will ensure the continued evolution of Onchilles’ programs, including NEU-002, designed for systemic delivery, and N17350, tailored for intratumoral administration.

“Onchilles’ programs are unique in their capacity to potently kill cancer cells irrespective of their genetic abnormalities while preserving immune cells,” said Dr. Lev Becker. “This unique capability produces immediate and robust tumor regression with sustained anti-tumor immunity in pre-clinical models, offering potential for durable and transformative treatment for many cancer types. I’m honored to step into this role as we prepare for a pivotal year ahead.”

Roberts-Thomson added, “Onchilles’ preclinical data is nothing short of remarkable, demonstrating robust monotherapy efficacy in over 20 cancer models – including syngeneic, xenograft, CDX, and PDX pre-clinical models – and outperforming clinical benchmarks across cancer types. This provides strong confidence in the ELANE pathway as a truly unique pan-cancer mechanism of action with the potential to improve patient outcomes. I look forward to working with the team to advance these innovative therapies into clinical trials.”

Roberts-Thomson brings more than 23 years of global clinical development and operational expertise, having overseen the advancement of oncology-focused programs across multiple indications. She has held senior roles at leading organizations, including Genentech, Acerta Pharma, and most recently Treadwell Therapeutics, where she built operational frameworks and guided clinical trials through key milestones. Her extensive experience in preparing organizations for clinical execution will be instrumental in Onchilles’ transition to a clinical-stage company.

About Onchilles Therapeutic Programs Targeting the ELANE Pathway

Dr. Lev Becker identified the ELANE pathway as a novel innate immune mechanism where neutrophil elastase (ELANE) selectively kills cancer cells while sparing healthy cells including immune cells. Published in Cell in 2021, these findings have laid the foundation for developing NEU-002, which is tailored for systemic IV delivery, and N17350, designed for intratumoral administration. By leveraging the ELANE pathway, these candidates offer a unique approach to treating cancer regardless of genetic background, anatomical origin, or immunotype, positioning them as potential game-changers in cancer therapy.

Looking Ahead: Clinical Validation in 2025

Onchilles Pharma plans to initiate a Phase 1 trial of its lead candidate, N17350, in 2025 to validate the ELANE pathway in humans. This trial will further explore the safety and efficacy of this innovative mechanism, representing a significant step toward realizing the potential of ELANE-based therapies.

About Onchilles Pharma

Onchilles Pharma is a global drug discovery and development company focused on harnessing the ELANE pathway to create next-generation, pan-cancer therapeutics. These first-in-class medicines have the potential to transform cancer treatment by providing broad tumor-killing capabilities with immune preservation, targeting tumors irrespective of genetic background, anatomical origin, or immune status. Onchilles’ pipeline is designed to address a range of cancers, including head & neck, skin, breast, and lung cancers, with first-in-human trials expected to begin in 2025. For more information, visit www.onchillespharma.com.

