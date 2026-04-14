SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Omnicell to Release First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on April 28, 2026

April 14, 2026 | 
1 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading healthcare technology provider focused on empowering autonomous medication management, will release its financial results for the first quarter 2026, before market open on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.



All interested parties are invited to listen to the live call and presentation by dialing (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or (646) 307-1963 in international locations. The Conference ID is 9381205. A link to the live and archived webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Omnicell’s website at https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to delivering innovative, outcomes-centric pharmacy and nursing solutions for all settings of care. As an intelligent medication management technology company, Omnicell empowers autonomous medication management by unifying automation and AI-enabled intelligence, optimized by expert services, to drive clinical and business outcomes that are helping to improve efficiency and enhance patient safety for healthcare facilities worldwide. Learn more at omnicell.com.

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.

OMCL


Contacts

Investor Relations
ir@omnicell.com

Texas Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Houston, Texas, downtown city skyline over Root Square
Job Trends
10 Companies Hiring in Texas Now
April 8, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Grab the amazing business flat stickers icons. This pack contains 50 icons depicting business analysis concepts. It had charts and graphs of different kinds. This pack is in the flat stickers style.
Clinical research
Pharma R&D Spend Drops 3.6% as Pipeline Prioritizations Take Shape
March 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Photo of scientists working in lab
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Clinical Professionals Now
March 19, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Frog sitting atop a pile of coins pile high on table with green leaves in background, Symbol of good fortune and luck, Successful business leap and development financial and commit concept
Earnings
J&J Reigns as Top Pharma by Revenue While Lilly Leapfrogs on Strong Obesity Sales
March 18, 2026
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac