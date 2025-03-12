Omnicell Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Company Reiterates First Quarter and Full Year 2025 Guidance

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) (“Omnicell,” “we,” “our,” “us,” “management,” or the “Company”), a leader in transforming the pharmacy and nursing care delivery model, today announced that Nchacha Etta will be stepping down from his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 15, 2025 or until a successor is named. Mr. Etta will continue to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer while Omnicell searches for a new Chief Financial Officer and will work to ensure a smooth transition of his role and responsibilities. The Company has commenced a national search for his successor.





“Since joining Omnicell in mid-2023, Nchacha’s insights and contributions have been invaluable as we worked to integrate recent acquisitions, implement operational efficiencies, and navigate challenging industry headwinds,” said Randall Lipps, chairman, president, chief executive officer, and founder of Omnicell. “On behalf of myself and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Nchacha for his dedication and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Omnicell today reiterates its first quarter and full year 2025 guidance provided with the Company’s previously issued fiscal year and fourth quarter 2024 earnings release on February 6, 2025.

“As we progress through 2025, we remain focused on successfully executing on our strategic priorities and driving long-term revenue growth while striving to deliver the innovation and expertise that should help our customers achieve enhanced clinical and operational outcomes, as they seek to move closer to the industry-defined vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy,” Mr. Lipps said.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming pharmacy and nursing care through outcomes-centric solutions designed to deliver clinical and business outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of robotics and smart devices, intelligent software workflows, and data and analytics, all optimized by expert services, Omnicell solutions are helping healthcare facilities worldwide to uncover cost savings, improve labor efficiency, establish new revenue streams, enhance supply chain control, support compliance, and move closer to the industry-defined vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

