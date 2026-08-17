OmniAb Raises 2026 Financial Guidance

Increases Full Year 2026 Cash Outlook Following Recent Technology Licensing Activity

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OABI #OABI--OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI), a provider of cutting-edge discovery research technology to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics, today raised its 2026 cash and cash equivalents financial guidance following recent technology licensing activity.

“Recent business development and licensing activity has enabled us to again raise our 2026 financial guidance and significantly increase our cash outlook,” stated Matt Foehr, Chief Executive Officer of OmniAb. “Our business at OmniAb continues to strengthen as the reach of our novel technologies expands and as our partnerships become deeper and broader. We continue to believe that we’re well positioned to accelerate growth, and that our technologies and business development activities can drive long-term value for our partners and for all of our stakeholders.”

“We’ve built a suite of highly-differentiated and cutting-edge technologies that are designed to efficiently enable the next generation of global medicines,” said Todd Pettingill, Vice President of Business Development & Strategy at OmniAb. “We pride ourselves on the progress and the success within our growing ecosystem of partners, and we design our technologies, workflows and our licenses to help solve what we see as the industry’s most critical challenges and to ultimately facilitate drug discovery success.”

Updated 2026 Financial Guidance

OmniAb revises 2026 cash and cash equivalents financial guidance and now expects to end the year with cash and cash equivalents in the range of $49 million to $53 million, versus $37 million to $41 million previously.

About OmniAb®

OmniAb licenses cutting-edge discovery research technology to pharmaceutical and biotech companies and academic institutions to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Our technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and is designed to quickly identify optimal antibodies and other target-binding proteins for our partners’ drug development efforts. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is what we call Biological Intelligence™, which powers the immune systems of our proprietary, engineered transgenic animals to create optimized antibody candidates for human therapeutics. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry. These technologies paired with xPloration, our AI-powered high-throughput single B-cell screening platform, are used to identify fully-human antibodies with exceptional performance and developability characteristics. We provide our partners both integrated end-to-end capabilities and highly customizable offerings, which address critical industry challenges and provide optimized discovery solutions. Our business model aligns scientific and economic interests of our partners through structured agreements that generally include upfront/access fees, service revenue, milestones and royalties on commercial sales.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

OmniAb cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the value of our portfolio and growth prospects of our business; the ability to add new partners and programs; the ability to expand the reach of our technologies; continuation of our innovation efforts and the expected value and performance of our technologies, including their potential to efficiently enable the next generation of global medicines and facilitate drug discovery success, and the opportunities they may create; and our 2026 financial guidance. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: our future operating results and success are dependent on acceptance of our technology platform and technologies by new and existing partners, as well as on the eventual development, approval and commercialization of products developed by our partners for which we have little or no control over the development plan, regulatory strategy or commercialization efforts; biopharmaceutical development is inherently uncertain; risks arising from changes in technology; the competitive environment in the life sciences and biotechnology platform market; our failure to maintain, protect and defend our intellectual property rights; difficulties with performance of third parties we will rely on for our business; government healthcare reform, legislative measures and regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; we may not achieve our financial guidance; our operating expenses may be higher than we anticipate, including if we decide to engage in activities not currently in our plan or if we face unexpected, or higher than anticipated, expenses; we may use our capital resources sooner than we expect; and other risks described in our prior press releases and filings with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

OmniAb, Inc.

investors@OmniAb.com

X@OmniAbTech



Alliance Advisors IR

Vivian Cervantes

vcervantes@allianceadvisors.com

(973) 873-7724