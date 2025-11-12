Omeros Corporation to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 13, 2025

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER), today announced that the company will issue its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Thursday, November 13, 2025, after the market closes. Omeros management will host a conference call and webcast that same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results as well as recent developments and highlights.

Conference Call Details

For online access to the live webcast of the conference call, go to Omeros’ website at https://investor.omeros.com/upcoming-events.

To access the live conference call via phone, participants must register at this link to receive a unique PIN. Once registered, you will have two options: (1) Dial in to the conference line provided at the registration site using the PIN provided to you, or (2) choose the “Call Me” option, which will instantly dial the phone number you provide. Should you lose your PIN or registration confirmation email, simply re-register to receive a new PIN.

A replay of the call will be made accessible online at https://investor.omeros.com/archived-events.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications, with a particular emphasis on complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive or compulsive disorders. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is under regulatory review by both the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. OMS1029, a long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor, has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials. Zaltenibart (OMS906), Omeros’ MASP-3 inhibitor, is in clinical development for PNH and C3 glomerulopathy. Under a recently announced agreement, Novo Nordisk will acquire global rights to zaltenibart, including associated intellectual property and related assets. Omeros’ pipeline also includes OMS527, a phosphodiesterase 7 inhibitor in clinical development for cocaine use disorder, fully funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, as well as a growing portfolio of novel molecular and cellular therapeutic programs for oncology. For more information, visit www.omeros.com.

Jennifer Cook Williams

Cook Williams Communications, Inc.

Investor and Media Relations

IR@omeros.com