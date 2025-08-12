Omeros Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 14, 2025

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER), today announced that the company will issue its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Thursday, August 14, 2025, after the market closes. Omeros management will host a conference call and webcast that same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results as well as recent developments and highlights.

Conference Call Details

For online access to the live webcast of the conference call, go to Omeros’ website at https://investor.omeros.com/upcoming-events.

To access the live conference call via phone, participants must register at this link to receive a unique PIN. Once registered, you will have two options: (1) Dial in to the conference line provided at the registration site using the PIN provided to you, or (2) choose the “Call Me” option, which will instantly dial the phone number you provide. Should you lose your PIN or registration confirmation email, simply re-register to receive a new PIN.

A replay of the call will be made accessible online at https://investor.omeros.com/archived-events.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting immunologic disorders, including complement-mediated diseases and cancers, as well as addictive and compulsive disorders. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application under review by FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Omeros’ long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor OMS1029 has successfully completed Phase 1 single- and multiple-ascending dose clinical studies. OMS906, Omeros’ inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is in clinical development for treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and complement 3 glomerulopathy. Funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Omeros’ lead phosphodiesterase 7 inhibitor OMS527 is in clinical development for the treatment of cocaine use disorder. Omeros also is advancing a broad portfolio of novel cellular and molecular immuno-oncology programs.

Jennifer Cook Williams

Cook Williams Communications, Inc.

Investor and Media Relations

IR@omeros.com