Ōmcare Debuts “Phygital” Home Health Platform at CES

The Digital Health Technology Leader to Showcase How it’s Changing the Way the World Cares® for the Aging Population

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ōmcare®, a Minnesota-based leader in digital health technology, will make its CES debut. The Ōmcare Home Health Hub® will showcase how it's Changing the way the world cares® for the aging population through its new "phygital" approach to remote healthcare at the world's most influential technology event from January 7-11 in Las Vegas, NV.





More than 11,000 Americans turn 65-years-old every day, leaving more than 1 in 5 adults — a total of 53 million Americans — as unpaid family caregivers. For many, the journey of caring for aging loved ones can be challenging, both emotionally and financially. The Ōmcare Home Health Hub is giving caregivers the crucial support they need to help keep their aging loved ones in their own homes while helping them maintain their wellness and independence from afar.

Through its adaptive “phygital” approach to remote health management, the Ōmcare Home Health Hub seamlessly blends the physical aspects of health support with the benefits of digital connectivity. By linking patients, pharmacies and care providers with technology through its comprehensive, user-friendly system, the Ōmcare Home Health Hub fosters a sense of community and human connection while providing a holistic caregiving experience, ensuring aging individuals feel supported and connected at all times. The core system features include:

Easy video calls available through a one-touch audiovisual system helping aging adults stay connected to their caregiving team at all times.

available through a one-touch audiovisual system helping aging adults stay connected to their caregiving team at all times. Dispensing pouched medications direct from the pharmacy helping aging adults and their caregivers seamlessly and efficiently manage medication regimens.

direct from the pharmacy helping aging adults and their caregivers seamlessly and efficiently manage medication regimens. A three-camera system that enables visual confirmation of medication adherence, ensuring the right medication is taken at the right time.

that enables visual confirmation of medication adherence, ensuring the right medication is taken at the right time. Biometric monitoring integration that offers a transparent view of the care recipient’s health.

“As caregiving options for aging loved ones grow increasingly scarce and the costs of in-home and facility care continue to rise, families are urgently seeking dependable and affordable solutions for essential needs like medication management,” said Lisa Lavin, CEO of Ōmcare. “For years, medication management has been a significant challenge for aging adults, with many struggling to manage complex regimens. This issue often leads to hospitalizations and a loss of independence. Ōmcare offers a breakthrough solution by directly integrating with pharmacy systems to automate medication scheduling and ensure timely, accurate dispensing. Our platform not only enhances adherence to prescribed medications, but also keeps caregivers informed and provides clear insights into their loved ones’ well-being, ensuring peace of mind for families.”

The Ōmcare Home Health Hub was designed with accessibility in mind to meet the needs of older adults. Thoughtfully engineered, the system addresses solutions to common age-related challenges that can create barriers with in-home technology such as reduced vision and limited dexterity. By prioritizing design features such as intuitive functionality, visual clarity, enhanced screen sensitivity and high decibel sound, the platform is not only user-friendly but also highly accessible, empowering individuals to manage their care needs with confidence and ease.

Ōmcare will be exhibiting at CES as a portfolio company of AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP, an unparalleled innovation ecosystem bringing together cutting-edge thinkers in the longevity tech space to champion meaningful advances so that everyone can choose how they live as they age. For more information about the Ōmcare Home Health Hub and its leading remote care technology, please visit Ōmcare.com.

About Ōmcare

Ōmcare is a digital health technology company that is Changing the way the world cares® for the aging & complex chronic populations. Ōmcare has pioneered an all-in-one home health platform that extends caregiver reach and enables communication, community, safety and easy medication management – supporting health, independence and peace of mind.

