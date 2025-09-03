Olympus Announces U.S. Launch of Newest Imaging Platform for ENT and Urological Applications

VISERA™ S Offers Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Capabilities in a Variety of Patient Settings

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation, a global medical technology company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, announced today the U.S. launch the VISERA™ S OTV-S500 imaging platform, which integrates advanced diagnostic capabilities for ear nose and throat (ENT) and urology applications and offers flexibility for office and outpatient settings.

The VISERA S video system features a built-in light system that allows a clinician to switch between white light, stroboscopy mode available via strobe upgrade and Narrow Band Imaging™ (NBI™) technology at the touch of one button, allowing for enhanced visualization to detect, characterize and treat ENT diseases such as vocal fold polyps and glottic cancer and urological diseases such as non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

It allows for easy transitions between imaging tools, provides compatibility with a wide range of endoscopes, and offers a compact design to integrate into existing office and outpatient settings.

Enhancing Olympus' commitment to diagnostic and patient-centered innovation, the VISERA S video system was designed for improved image quality when compared to its predecessor, the CV-170.1 Along with a pre-freeze function that allows the platform to capture clear images, the VISERA S video system can also record video.

The VISERA S video system integrates with Olympus' nCare™ medical recorder and VaultStream™ medical content management system platform, allowing physicians to capture clear recordings and generate a comprehensive procedural record that can be accessed and shared from different sites within a medical facility.

"Whether in an office or outpatient setting, physicians are looking for opportunities to combine procedural and cost efficiencies, which is why we are excited to launch the VISERA S imaging platform for ENT and urological applications," said Richard Reynolds, President of the Medical Systems Group at Olympus Corporation of the Americas. "The VISERA S video system may provide cost efficiencies by offering compatibility with a wide range of endoscopes and procedural and workflow efficiencies by combining multiple light systems in one platform and the ability to gather and share patient data from one system."

Stroboscopy Light

The VISERA S video system provides broad compatibility with flexible and rigid endoscopes, including diagnostic and therapeutic video rhinolaryngoscopes.

The built-in stroboscopy mode can be activated with a software upgrade available via a portable memory port. A stroboscopy examination allows an ENT specialist to examine the surface of the mucosa around the vocal cords and detect small changes in vibration, when there are diagnostic doubts surrounding vocal cord lesions.

Urology and NBI™ Technology

The VISERA S video system is compatible with HD camera heads, flexible ureteroscopes and HD flexible cysto-nephro videoscopes such as the CYF-VH.

The VISERA S video system is designed for improved color, resolution and depth of field to provide a clear view of fine vascular structures.1 NBI™ technology, which comes standard on the new imaging platform, is shown to lead to 37% less likelihood of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) recurrence over 12-35 months.2

NBI technology is not intended to replace histopathological sampling as a means of diagnosis.

The VISERA S™ Video System Center is not designed for cardiac applications. Other combinations of equipment may cause ventricular fibrillation or seriously affect the cardiac function of the patient. Improper use of endoscopes may result in patient injury, infection, bleeding, and/or perforation. Complete indications, contraindications, warnings, and cautions are available in the Instructions for Use (IFU).

For more information about Olympus' complete ENT or urology portfolios, please visit the ENT and urology product pages.

About Olympus



At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, USA, and employs more than 4,500 employees throughout locations in North and South America. For more information, visit olympusamerica.com.

