Olympus Announces Launch of New Endoscope Drying Cabinet

ScopeLocker Air Offers Flexible Size and Air Options for Space-Conscious Facilities; Olympus to Highlight New Drying Cabinet at Annual SGNA Conference

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corp., a global medical technology company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, announced today the launch of the ScopeLocker Air endoscope drying cabinet, offering a new drying option for healthcare facilities.

Drying endoscope channels is a critical component of reprocessing. The ScopeLocker Air endoscope drying cabinet, manufactured by Capsa Healthcare and distributed by Olympus Corp., helps facilitate the drying process and is designed to meet society guidelines for endoscope drying and storage.

With this new model, multiple size and material options are available to meet facility needs. The 41-inch- wide ScopeLocker Air drying cabinet can accommodate up to 18 endoscopes, while the 22-inch-wide cabinet, which is ideal for smaller facilities such as ambulatory surgery centers, can accommodate up to eight endoscopes. Powder-coated steel and stainless-steel options are available for all models.

Providing continuous airflow through channels and around the outside of the endoscope, the ScopeLocker Air drying cabinet aids in the reprocessing cycle by providing an air source option that is built into the cabinet. The ScopeLocker Air drying cabinet improves the ScopeLocker with HEPA storage cabinets healthcare facilities have been using for years by adding air manifolds, autoclavable connectors and HEPA-filtered air pumps into the top of the cabinet for additional space efficiency. Facilities can also choose to use their own air source.

Other features of the ScopeLocker Air include:

Rotating scope holders for easy access to the second row of endoscopes

An air manifold designed to easily connect up to 18 scopes

A padded lower back wall designed to protect the distal tip of an endoscope with optional side padding available

A center separator scope rack designed to keep scopes from touching during storage

Optional electronic keyless entry for all cabinet options

Optional LED lighting.

Olympus will highlight the ScopeLocker Air during the annual Society of Gastroenterology Nurses and Associates (SGNA) conference June 1-3 in Pittsburgh. Olympus will also offer continuing education sessions focusing on reprocessing. Sessions include:

Training and Education in Medical Device Reprocessing: Bridging Knowledge and Safety

Beyond the Scope: Preventing Cross-contamination from Reprocessing Accessories.

"Patient safety is at the center of all we do, and this newest drying cabinet is part of a larger infection prevention portfolio and strategy to help facilities address their reprocessing needs," said Patrick Romano, Vice President, GI Business Unit Leader, Olympus Corporation of the Americas. "We are excited to highlight ScopeLocker Air and offer continuing education sessions on reprocessing for the dedicated professionals attending the annual SGNA meeting. Olympus remains committed to providing the solutions and education to help healthcare professionals offer the best care possible to their patients."

