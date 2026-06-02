Ollin Biosciences Announces Upcoming Presentations of 20-week Data from Randomized Head-to-Head Study of OLN324 Compared to Faricimab (Vabysmo®) in Diabetic Macular Edema and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration at Clinical Trials at the Summit 2026

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ollin Biosciences, Inc. (Ollin), a clinical-stage biotech advancing best-in-disease therapies for vision-threatening diseases, today announced that 20-week study completion data from its head-to-head Phase 1b JADE clinical study comparing OLN324 to faricimab (Vabysmo®), in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) or wet (neovascular) age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), will be presented at the Clinical Trials at the Summit (CTS) 2026, taking place from June 12-13 in Las Vegas, NV.

OLN324 is a higher-potency, smaller-format, higher-molar dose VEGF/Ang2 bispecific antibody expected to enter Phase 3 clinical development for DME and wAMD in the second half of 2026. In the Phase 1b JADE study, OLN324 demonstrated meaningfully faster and greater anatomic outcomes in both DME and wAMD versus faricimab as well as numerically greater vision gains. Ollin announced final data from the JADE study in March 2026.

Presentation details:

Title: Final nAMD Results from JADE: A Randomized PoC Trial of OLN324, a Next Generation AntiVEGF/Ang2, vs Faricimab

Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, June 13, 5:56 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. PDT

Presenter: Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., MA, FASRS, managing partner, director of clinical research, and director of fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates and clinical professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

Title: Final DME Results from JADE: A Randomized PoC Trial of OLN324, a Next Generation AntiVEGF/Ang2, vs Faricimab

Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, June 13, 6:00 p.m. – 6:04 p.m. PDT

Presenter: Margaret Chang, M.D., MS, senior partner, Retinal Consultants of Sacramento; member, Medical Leadership Board of Retinal Consultants of America

About OLN324

Building on the clinical success of intravitreal VEGF/Ang2 inhibition, OLN324 is a next-generation VEGF/Ang2 bispecific antibody engineered with substantially higher Ang2 potency relative to faricimab, increased molar dosing relative to both faricimab and aflibercept (including Eylea HD®), and a smaller protein format. VEGF and Ang2 are central drivers of retinal vascular diseases such as diabetic macular edema (DME) and wet (neovascular) age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), with Ang2 playing a key role in vascular instability, leakage, inflammation, and fibrosis. In the recently completed head-to-head Phase 1b JADE clinical study comparing OLN324 to faricimab (Vabysmo®), OLN324 demonstrated meaningfully faster and greater anatomic outcomes in both DME and wAMD versus faricimab as well as numerically greater vision gains. Ollin plans to initiate global Phase 3 trials of OLN324 in DME and wAMD in the second half of 2026. OLN324 was discovered by and is being developed in collaboration with Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801; Innovent R&D code: IBI324).

About Ollin Biosciences

Established in 2023, Ollin Biosciences™ is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring and developing best-in-disease therapies for vision-threatening diseases. With a differentiated pipeline, world-class team, and strong investor syndicate, Ollin is redefining what’s possible in ophthalmology. For more information, please visit us at www.ollin.bio and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Vabysmo® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.; Eylea® and Eylea HD® are registered trademarks of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Media:

Katie Engleman

1AB

katie@1abmedia.com