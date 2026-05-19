Oligomerix Completes Ph 1a Clinical Study on OLX-07010

BRONX, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oligomerix, Inc., a privately held company pioneering the development of small molecule therapeutics targeting tau for rare neurodegenerative and Alzheimer’s diseases, today announced the clinical completion of the Phase 1a clinical study of its lead compound, OLX-07010.

“Oligomerix is pleased to announce the clinical completion of Phase 1a of its clinical program seeking to bring forward a new treatment for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases. Phase 1a assesses safety and pharmacokinetics of our first in class, tau-self association inhibitor, in healthy volunteers. OLX-07010 performed extremely well on all parameters of this evaluation,” said James Moe, PhD, President & CEO of Oligomerix.

OLX-07010 was studied in 76 volunteers in a double blinded, placebo-controlled study of single and multiple doses ranging from 25 mg to 200 mg. Healthy adults and Healthy older individuals were enrolled. The study was performed at a single center in the United States. While the study is still blinded, preliminary results reveal a favorable safety profile and pharmacokinetics in line with modeled predictions. The compound reached levels in the serum that were associated with efficacy in several animal models of disease.

According to Dr. William Erhardt, Chief Medical Officer, the demonstration of a favorable safety profile and exposure in line with targets is a major step forward for this investigational drug. We look forward to presenting the full results of this important study at an upcoming scientific meeting and in peer-reviewed publications. These results provide a strong foundation for upcoming planned studies in patients with Alzheimer’s Disease and other tauopathies.

OLX-07010 has the potential to have a tremendous impact on the more than 7.4 million Americans who currently have AD (projected to be 13.8 million by 2060) and their caregivers. It holds the promise to help reduce the current cost of AD ($409 billion projected to be $1 trillion by 2050) to our nation (Alzheimer's Association 2026 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures). The World Alzheimer Report projects there will be 139 million dementia patients globally by 2050 driving an estimated cost of $2.8 trillion.

About OLX-07010

OLX-07010 is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of tau self-association that targets the formation and growth of tau aggregates, a process believed to be implicated in the development of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. Oligomerix’s lead candidate has demonstrated efficacy in multiple animal models of tau-mediated neurodegeneration. For more information, please visit clinicaltrials.gov.

About Oligomerix, Inc.

Oligomerix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel, small-molecule inhibitors of protein self-association for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and rare neurodegenerative diseases such as progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Oligomerix’s lead compound, OLX-07010 has completed Phase 1a and is preparing to enter phase1b clinical development.

The company’s headquarters and research laboratories are located at the Ullmann Research Center for Health Sciences within the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. For more information, please visit https://oligomerix.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Oligomerix is seeking strategic partners to support the acceleration and advancement of these important programs. For more information about Oligomerix, please visit https://oligomerix.com/.

Company Contacts

Jack Pasini

Chief Commercial Officer

917-912-4088

jpasini@oligomerix.com

James Moe, Ph.D., MBA

President and CEO

203-564-6140

jmoe@oligomerix.com